Gloria Sarfo has been unveiled as a new brand ambassador for Richard Nii Armah Quaye's Bills Micro-credit

A ceremony was held in honour of the actress' big day as she joined a host of other celebrities at the company's office

Videos of her happy moments as Gloria Sarfo signed the necessary papers to seal the deal have surfaced on social media

Richard Nii Armah Quye's Bills Mircro-Credit has announced Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo as its new brand ambassador.

The actress arrived at the company's office for an unveiling ceremony on April 9. The ceremony saw several celebrities including viral TikToker Deaconess Abokomah in attendance.

Gloria Sarfo's announcement comes after the Bills Founder's extravagant 40th birthday showdown at the Independence Square.

Before Nii Armah-Quaye's party, the Bills Founder indulged himself with a brand new Bugatti Chiron and a private jet.

The business mogul has since the party stepped down as Bills CEO and hence was not present as Gloria Sarfo sealed the deal as the company's new ambassador.

Stonebwoy appoints new PRO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's Burniton Music Group record label had appointed media pundit Vida Adutwumwaa as its new Head of Public Relations.

In a signed statement dated March 3, 2025, Burniton noted that Vida was the right person for the role considering her over a decade of experience in entertainment and corporate communications.

Buniton stated that the Ghanaian journalist is set to bring a wealth of expertise to the role. Her background spans media relations, content strategy, and industry communications, positioning her as a valuable asset to the BMG team.

