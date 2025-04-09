Appiah Stadium has apologised to political opponents he's ever disrespected or made unsavoury remarks about

In a video, he expressed regret for using unprintable words against President Akufo-Addo and other NPP sympathisers

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post, with some appreciating him and others criticising him

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The death of Ghanaian content creator and NDC sympathiser, Adewenpahene, has left fellow party supporter Appiah Stadium deeply remorseful.

In the aftermath of the popular blogger's passing, Appiah Stadium has issued an apology to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other political opponents, especially members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for any harsh criticism made against them.

Appiah Stadium expressed regret in criticising NPP opponents. Image source: Appiah Stadium, Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

In a video, Appiah Stadium noted that he had regretted using unsavoury words against any political opponent.

Appiah Stadium made the remarks during an interaction with a Ghanaian content creator. Their conversation follows the demise of Evans Amankwah, popularly known as Adwenpahene.

Adwenpahene was a staunch NDC supporter who was very vocal in criticising members of the New Patriotic Party. He has faced heavy backlash after his demise since he used unprintable words against President Akufo-Addo and NPP sympathisers while alive.

Confirming Adwenpahene's demise, Appiah Stadium urged any person toeing the line of Adwenpahene to desist from deliberately insulting others in the name of politics.

Citing himself as an example, Appiah Stadium claims he's received many criticisms over how he spoke against President Akufo-Addo or another NPP politician.

"I meet people and they tell me that they like me but they don't like how I speak about President Akufo-Addo. I feel so bad when that happens... I'm a staunch Christian but due to how I address some prominent personalities in the country, many people do not believe that.

Additionally, he mentioned that he has not received an appointment from the NDC government, rewarding him for his efforts despite throwing his weight behind the party.

"One big man told me something some time ago and it really created some fear in me. He told me that my words can prevent my children from getting jobs in future and this caused me to reflect on my actions," he said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Appiah Stadium's apology

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions to Appiah Stadium's apology. While some acknowledged his action and commended him for making the bold move, others doubted him, describing the apology as insincere.

@Gilbertoppong119 wrote:

"They will start confessing and apologize one after the other to former president Akufo Addo before they will live government in 2028 you mark my words."

@Nanaamagyamfuah56 wrote:

"God bless you. I'm NPP but I forgive you for insulting Nana Addo because he is an elder."

@OBLITEY wrote:

"Please call Kevin Taylor and tell him."

@Abdulhafiz_bigramy1 wrote:

"Hmm I am patiently waiting for Sofo Kumchacha and Bulldog to also come out and apologize to H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo."

@Gym_myke wrote:

"Settings foɔ Nyinaaaa Hene. He is acting."

@AB LINCOLN wrote:

"Appiah Stadium wants to swing to Npp. Very smart man."

Appiah Stadium denies being arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a staunch supporter of President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Appiah Stadium took a strong exception to rumours that he had been apprehended.

The outspoken John Mahama fanatic in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, April 8, 202,5 expressed unhappiness over falsehoods being peddled by one content creator called Frema who currently lives in the US.

He explained that ever since the video went viral, he has been inundated with calls from many people wanting to know whether the news is true.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh