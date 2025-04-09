Yvonne Nelson has stated that she would rather have more babies, which would alter her body, than go under the knife to alter her looks

The actress argued that many people who undergo surgery to refine their natural looks were suffering from a lack of confidence and advised ladies to avoid such alterations

Yvonne quipped that she was happy with her natural looks and does not see herself on a surgical table unless it is for childbearing purposes

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has stated that she would rather have more children, even if it changes her body, than go through cosmetic surgery to alter her appearance.

Yvonne Nelson speaks on women altering their bodies. Photo source: yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, she is happy with how she looks and has no plans to change her body through surgery. She said many people who choose that path were struggling with confidence and self-acceptance. For her, the only reason she would ever be on a surgical table is to give birth.

Yvonne added that she wants her daughter to grow up seeing the same natural face and body she has known since birth. She explained that if she ever changed her look completely, her daughter would likely question her about it.

The actress said her child was very observant and would compare her current looks to old photos and ask why she looks so different. That, she said, is something she wants to avoid.

The actress first became a mother in October 2017 after delivering a baby girl at a private hospital in Accra. Reports suggested she had the child with her expatriate husband, who was present during the delivery.

After being discharged, Yvonne returned home to begin her journey as a mother and has since maintained a strong bond with her daughter.

In 2024, Yvonne was seen heavily pregnant again while attending the Dumsor Must Stop vigil. She wore a colourful maternity dress and marched alongside fellow Ghanaians to protest against power cuts.

Yvonne Nelson, the popular Ghanaian actress. Photo source: yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Collins Nana Baah Attuah

"Your body is lovely. Don’t even think of enhancement because you don’t need it."

Omanhene Osei Kwadwo Apaw said:

"They don't even mind taking out their womb all in the name of body enhancement. Such madness ! You made the right choice."

Felicia Ayambire wrote:

"You have a great body; that is why you are speaking English 😀. Personally I won’t do my body, and honestly, I can’t even afford it, but I understand some people who do it. Some people really need it for several reasons."

Gabriel Wakah said:

"You are pretty, and your body is super elegant, so you don't need any enhancement."

Yvonne Nelson speaks against corporal punishment

Yvonne Nelson has also spoken against corporal punishment in schools, stating that only parents have the right to touch their kids.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actress stressed that such forms of punishment were not allowed at her school.

She noted that instead, other forms of punishment are meted out to kids at YNIS.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh