Ghanaians continue to mourn the passing of the two young girls who got crashed in the recent East Legon accident

A vigil has been scheduled for family, friends, and other Ghanaians to honour the memory of the girls

Ahead of the vigil on Friday, October 18, 2024, some sympathisers have thronged the accident site with flowers and condolence messages

Tributes have been pouring in for the two young girls who lost their lives in a tragic car crash at East Legon on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

The two, Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boaten, both aged 12, perished in a freak accident. An Acura they were travelling in with three others was crashed into by a Jaguar SUV, resulting in a fire that burnt the two.

The Jaguar was allegedly driven by a 16-year-old son of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako of the Alive Chapel International.

Since the news went viral, Ghanaians have been mourning and sympathising with the families of the girls. An all-white vigil has been scheduled to honour their memory on Friday, October 19, 2024.

Mourners visit accident site with flowers

Ahead of the vigil, a video from the accident site has popped up, showing some well-wishers and mourners going the extra mile to pay tribute to the deceased. Some have delivered bouquets of roses and handwritten messages.

The video shows a white crucifix mounted at the site with the bouquets and handwritten notes surrounding it.

Salifu Amoako and wife granted bail

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Salifu Amoako had been granted bail by a Circuit Court in Accra.

Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, were arraigned before Circuit Court 9 on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, following their arrest the previous day.

They pleaded not guilty alongside the third accused, Linda Bonsu Bempah, to the charge of permitting an unlicensed driver to drive.

The court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah granted the three accused persons a bail of GH₵50,000 and two sureties each. The court also ordered the three to inform officials of any plans to travel outside the country.

