Benjamin Asare demonstrated great magnanimity to his club, Hearts of Oak, after his stellar national team performance

He wholeheartedly shared a great portion of his Black Stars bonus with the Phobian family

According to reports, Asare earned GH¢170,000 in bonuses and per diems during the recent international break

Benjamin Asare has completed a remarkable cycle in his football journey, marking his recent Black Stars breakthrough with a heartwarming gesture to his club side, Accra Hearts of Oak.

Fresh off national duty, the 32-year-old goalkeeper made headlines—not for another clean sheet—but for giving back to the very team that nurtured his rise.

Benjamin Asare was instrumental in Ghana's back-to-back wins in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

How Benjamin Asare shared his Black Stars bonus

According to reports shared by @QuakuAde on X (formerly Twitter), the towering shot-stopper donated a significant but undisclosed amount of money to support various sides within the Hearts of Oak structure, including the junior sides and the female team.

But Asare’s generosity didn’t end there. In a move that reflects both humility and gratitude, he extended the act of kindness to individuals who work behind the scenes—ball boys, drivers, and other essential staff who often go unnoticed but play vital roles in the club's day-to-day operations.

Benjamin Asare reportedly donates GH¢170k of his Black Stars bonus to the Hearts of Oak family.

His benevolence has been widely applauded, particularly because the seasoned keeper, unlike his foreign-based counterparts, is rooted in Ghana’s domestic league and has no known record of large financial earnings.

Fakye TV reports that Asare earned GH¢170,000 in bonuses and per diems for his two appearances with the senior national team.

Rather than splurge on personal luxuries, Benjamin chose to share his windfall—an act that resonated deeply with fans and followers.

Fans react to Asare's gesture

Social media erupted with admiration for the former Great Olympics keeper:

How Asare performed with the Black Stars

Beyond his off-field kindness, Asare’s on-field impact has been equally noteworthy.

In March 2025, he was handed his debut call-up with the Black Stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers—and seized the opportunity with both gloves.

He delivered back-to-back clean sheets against Chad and Madagascar, prompting head coach Otto Addo to name him Ghana’s undisputed No. 1, as cited by Graphic Online.

What's next for Benjamin Asare?

Now back with his club, Asare will shift focus to domestic action.

Hearts of Oak, currently struggling to find form in his absence, are winless in their last three league matches—registering one draw and two defeats.

The Phobians, with fading hopes of reclaiming the Ghana Premier League title, will look to their dependable goalkeeper to provide stability and inspiration between the posts.

Statistically, Asare has been a wall in goal this season, boasting 12 clean sheets in 19 appearances.

He’ll aim to continue that form when Hearts of Oak host Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 6, per Sofascore.

Reason Asare missed Hearts vs Nations FC clash emerges

Previously, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Benjamin Asare was absent during Hearts of Oak’s defeat to Nations FC on Thursday, April 4.

Contrary to earlier speculations of an injury, it was revealed that the shot-stopper was deliberately rested by the head coach.

