A fatal accident which occurred at East Legon on Saturday, October 12, 2024, has left many Ghanaians heartbroken

Details of the accident have suggested that the 16-year-old son of Ghanaian Bishop Salifu Amoako was behind the crash

The news has left many Ghanaians heartbroken, while others questioned why the parents allowed a minor to drive the car

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The young son of a renowned Ghanaian Bishop, Salifu Amoako, has been reportedly identified as the driver behind a severe car accident in East Legon.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, October 12, 2024, has left many Ghanaians devastated, including family, friends, and loved ones of the victims.

Bishop Salifu Amoako's young son is reportedly behind the East Legon accident. Image source: ESA Ministries

Source: Facebook

Eyewitness reports indicate that the accident happened near the Omama Shop in East Legon when a white Jaguar belonging to the wife of the pastor ran into an Acura.

Further reports said the Jaguar driver, the 16-year-old son of the bishop and his wife, was speeding and lost control of the vehicle.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced online, appeared to have confirmed these reports.

Disturbing content warning:

The accident's impact was severe, causing significant damage to both vehicles and leaving several bystanders in awe.

According to a report on Ghanacelebrities.com, ADO Alex King Nartey, spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), stated that the impact of the incident caused a wooden electric pole to collapse and wires fell onto one of the vehicles, sparking a fire.

“There was a head-on collision involving an Acura and a Jaguar. The crash caused a wooden electric pole to collapse, and the wires fell on the vehicle, sparking a fire,” Nartey explained.

Netizens fume over minor's reckless driving

The heartbreaking incident has triggered outrage among Ghanaians.

Many have expressed their disappointment and questioned why the pastor and his wife would allow their 16-year-old to drive a car.

@AbodooDC2 wrote:

"Pastor who no go fit let his kiddie do the right things then you go expect me say make I go sit infront of this same person make he advice me lol."

@SekondiMayor wrote:

"The saddest part is that the perpetrator is definitely going to walk free after wasting the life’s of others."

@ishmaelessuma18 wrote:

"How do you let a kid drive that kind of vehicle, regardless of how rich you are? That speed in East Legon...hmm clearly an inexperienced kid driving."

Police involved in another accident, 5 injured

YEN.com.gh also reported that five police officers sustained various degrees of injury following an accident.

The sad incident occurred on the Adeiso-Nsawam road due to a reported mechanical fault with one vehicle.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh