The former soldier who retired to pursue a career in law and politics has slammed the GAF for issuing a statement that makes false claims about him

Jamaldeen Tonzua Seidu said a claim by the GAF that he uses his last rank in the military in his public and private dealings is false

The GAF had sought to caution the ex-soldier against using "Ex Captain" or "Former Captain" to address himself because he did not serve the number of years to enable him do that

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The former military man turned lawyer who has been warned by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a public statement against using his last military rank in his civilian dealing has hit back.

Jamal Tonzua Seidu said the allegation contained in the statement issued by the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Naval Captain MA Larbi, is false and in bad taste.

"... I am compelled to issue this public statement to deny the uninformed, misguided and ignorance-laden allegation of the Ghana Armed Forces that I have used my military rank in media appearances," he said in a statement published by 3News.

Jamaldeen Tonzua Seidu is a former military Captain turned lawyer and politician. Source: Facebook/@daniel.afful.794

Source: Facebook

Jamal Tonzua says he has never addressed himself as 'Captain'

Jamal denies ever using his rank in the military in his private or public dealings.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He said he has never introduced himself as "Captain Jamal Tonzua".

The statement from the GAF, meanwhile, sought to caution the lawyer and ex-soldier from referring to himself as "former Captain" or "Ex Captain" in his private and public endeavours.

According to the statement issued by the GAF, the retired soldier did not attain the required number of years to warrant the use of his last military rank in his dealings.

The GAF said he served less than six years in the army, although the statement did not state explicitly the number of years Jamal should have served in the force to qualify him to use his last military rank.

Jamal Tonzua Seidu was the legal adviser for the defunct Operation Vanguard taskforce when he was in the military, but he's now a lawyer and politician. Source: Facebook/@janyuisah1

Source: Facebook

Jamal accuses GAF of flagrant illegality

Jamal Tonzua, who is aspiring to represent the opposition NDC for the Walewale seat in the next election in 2024 also said it is regrettable that the GAF statement put his period of service in the public. domain private information about my period of service.

“That is a flagrant illegality and must not be repeated!" the lawyer warned.

He added that he remains committed to deepening democratic control of the Armed Forces.

"Stop calling yourself ex-Captain"

YEN.com.gh reported previously that the Ghana Armed Forces released a statement that sought to prohibit the retired soldier from using his last rank in the military.

Jamaldeen Tonzua served close to six years in the GAF and attained the rank of Captain before he resigned voluntarily to become a lawyer and politician.

The GAF's statement has been seen by some as an unfair attempt by Ghana's military hierarchy to punish the former soldier for criticising the military's handling of Operation Vanguard.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh