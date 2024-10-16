Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha, have been granted bail by a circuit court in Accra

The two, alongside a third accused Linda Bonsu Bempah, were granted a GH₵50,000 bail each with two sureties

The three accused had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge of permitting an unlicensed person to drive

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, the founder and leader of Alive Chapel International, has been granted bail by a Circuit Court in Accra.

Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, were arraigned before Circuit Court 9 on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, following their arrest the previous day, alongside Linda Bonsu Bempah.

Bishop Amoako and his wife were arrested in connection with the recent accident at East Legon, which claimed the lives of two 12-year-old girls.

Their 16-year-old son is alleged to have engaged in reckless driving, which resulted in the Jaguar car crashing into an Acura, which was transporting the two deceased. The Acura crashed into an electric pole and sparked a fire, which burnt the young girls.

Salifu Amoako and other plead not guilty

The three accused persons pleaded not guilty to permitting an unlicensed person to drive.

According to Angel FM's Ama Brako Ampofo, the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah granted the three accused persons a bail of GH₵50,000 and two sureties each. The court also ordered the three to inform of any plans to travel outside the country.

Watch Amoako and others arriving:

Salifu Amoako's supporters clash with journalists

In addition to the case itself, there was drama outside the courtroom as supporters of Bishop Amoako clashed with some journalists.

The supporters were trying to prevent the journalists from taking videos and photos of the 'man of God' in court.

According to the Angel FM correspondent, they went to the extent of assaulting GHOne TV's Murtala Inusah. Others had their phones vandalised by the irate church members.

Watch the video of the altercation below:

2023 prophecy about Salifu Amoako manifests

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian prophet had opened up on his vision one year ago about Salifu Amoako and his family.

In a post, he forewarned that tragedy would befall Bishop Salifu Amoako and even prayed for him

Many people who commented on the post have praised the prophet for his accurate prediction of the incident.

