The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for his resounding victory in the 2024 US presidential elections.

The Republican party has also won the majority seats in the US Senate and House of Representatives.

The NPP says the American people's embrace of right win politics reassures them of their own victory in Ghana.

Source: Getty Images

The NPP stated that Donald Trump’s victory was an “emphatic endorsement” of his vision and ideals by the American people.

The party also congratulated the American people for the peaceful conduct of their elections and said it was worthy of emulation, especially as Ghana heads to the polls in December.

The NPP stressed that the Republican party was a “sister party” that shared not only the same ideals as the NPP but also the elephant symbol.

The NPP, in a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua, noted that it was exciting that centre-right ideas have gained much traction worldwide in recent times, as this could signify a potential victory for the NPP in the December 7 elections.

He added that the NPP and its future Bawumia-led administration look forward to working with Donald Trump.

World leaders congratulate Trump

In a sweeping statement showing the enduring bond between Israel and the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election victory, which he called "history's greatest comeback."

"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. In true friendship, Yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu," he said.

Echoing Netanyahu's sentiments, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also extended congratulations, expressing enthusiasm for renewed U.S.-Ethiopia cooperation under Trump’s leadership.

In his post, Abiy wrote:

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump... on your election victory and comeback. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term.”

Also, Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Trump:

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

Trump declares victory

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has declared victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

This came after he was projected to win the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Source: YEN.com.gh