Fantana's mother, the MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, in a video shared by her daughter on TikTok, flaunted a brand new Rolls-Royce

The Member of Parliament, who was in a celebratory mood, danced as her daughter recorded her and sat in the luxury vehicle and had a look of elation on her face

In another video shared by Fantana, the MP drove the Rolls Royce and sped on the highway as while the singer recorded her in the passenger seat

Member of Parliament for Jomoro Dorcas Affo-Toffey is trending on social media after her daughter, singer Fantana, shared videos of her with a new Rolls-Royce on TikTok.

In the first video shared by the singer, the MP danced happily beside the luxury vehicle as her daughter recorded her.

She later sat inside the car, smiling and enjoying the moment. In the second video she shared, the MP was behind the wheel, driving on a highway while Fantana recorded from the passenger seat.

The Rolls-Royce got many netizens talking, with some folks expressing surprise at a Member of Parliament flaunting such a luxury vehicle. Many argued that the move would make the government unpopular.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey started her political career in August 2019 when she was elected as the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Jomoro.

She won the 2020 parliamentary elections with 24,356 votes, beating the then-incumbent Paul Essien of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who had 19,889 votes.

In the 2024 elections, Affo-Toffey retained her seat with a bigger margin. She polled 25,349 votes. Her closest rival, Paul Essien, got 14,195 votes.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nero said:

"Once you enter into politics, it means you have agreed to save the people in your constituency so you have to avoid this show off otherwise,e your people at Jomoro might end up voting against you."

Amma🇬🇭 commented:

"Y’all allow her enjoy her hard wai when she was running up and down for campaign and all the money she invested where were you guys."

wisdomkumah98 said:

"Rich woman, why go to parliament? Continue with ur real estate business abroad. na GHANA parliament deir 28,0000 cedis."

user4917609377988 commented:

"You deserve more than this Mommy, they have really suffered."

AKA ANA said:

"Please what u and your daughter doing? u let the people to vote u out Please stop it."

Danitopapz said:

"Yes, even tho it's your own money.. Fine.. but please, these kinda videos aren't cool for our politics and will be used against JM Please do your tins private and allow JM to have a sound mind to reset."

