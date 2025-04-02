Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju's mother has broken her silence following the sad passing of her son in Ghana

The Nigerian boxer tragically lost his life at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital following his bout with John Mbanugu

The Ghana Boxing Authority has announced that an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of his death

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The mother of Nigerian boxer, Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, has made wild allegations following the unfortunate passing of her son during a bout in Accra, Ghana.

The 40-year-old boxer sadly passed at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after collapsing during a fight with Ghanaian boxer John Mbanugu.

Olanrewaju collapsed in the third round of their 8-round bout before he was attended to medics at the Bukom Boxing Arena and then immediately transported to the hospital.

Mother of Nigeria boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju speaks after son's sad passing. Photo: Twitter/ @YabaleftOnline

Source: Twitter

However, after efforts to resuscitate him, Oluwasegun was pronounced dead 30 minutes upon arrival.

In a video shared on social media, the mother of the boxer could not hold her tears as she wept uncontrollably while alleging foul play.

According to his mother, who was speaking in a native Nigerian language, her son received threats before the game to withdraw, but he refused leading to his passing.

"Olarenwaju Segun is my only child. He was sent threatening messages to forfeit the match but he refused, we only saw the message after he died in the same match, please Nigerians help me seek justice for my son," she said in the video that has since gone viral.

Meanwhile, an autopsy is currently underway to find out the cause of his death.

Olanrewaju's body will be transported to Nigeria after all procedures are followed.

GBA confirms start of the autopsy

The Ghana Boxing Authority has announced that an autopsy is currently underway to determine the cause of the boxer's death.

Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju dies after fight in Ghana. Photo: Twitter/ @ThePunch.

Source: Twitter

The statement from GBA read:

Information available from the president of Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA) has it that the postmortem on the late Nigeria light heavyweight boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju has started in ernest couple of minutes ago.

Doctors at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital assigned to perform the postmortem requested a police report verified and signed by a court judge.

The GBA president who led the process from the Korlebu police station to the high court confirmed the latest developments ahead of the postmortem.

The acting Nigeria high commission in Ghana H.E Dayo Adeoye is currently with the GBA president, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, at Korlebu Teaching Hospital observing the exercise and waiting for results.

The Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA) wishes to thank Ghanaians and especially some responsible journalists for their role in helping to manage the unfortunate incident.

GBA, COMMUNICATION DIRECTORATE

2nd April,2025

GBA disclose details of Olanrewaju's fight

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Boxing Authority has officially announced the tragic passing of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju who sadly lost his life during a boxing bout in Accra in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The boxer, who was confirmed medically fit before the fight, collapsed and died in the third round of his fight with Ghanaian pugilist John Mbanugu.

In a statement released by the Ghana Boxing Authority hours after the fight, it was confirmed Olanrewaju had passed on after efforts to revive him at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital failed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh