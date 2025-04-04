Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil has dropped his first musical body of work titled the Emergency EP

The Black Stars midfielder released the seven-track EP on Friday with visuals of hos song Merci Beacoup

Painstil, who missed the World Cup qualifiers in March, returned to action last week after recovering from injury

Black Stars winger Joseph Painstil has dropped the video of his latest song Merci Beaucoup following the release of his debut EP.

Paintsil, who recently recovered from an injury that kept him out of the early stages of Major League Soccer, released his maiden project on Friday, April 4, 2025.

The EP title Emergency is a seven-track work which features hit singles Blessing and Monalisa which dropped last year.

In a video shared on social media, Paintsil featured Ghanaian artists Kweku Flick and Joe Kay on the song Merci Beaucoup.

Paintsil takes his music career seriously despite combining it with his football.

The talented winger moved to the United States last year to join Los Angeles Galaxy where he became an instant hit, helping the club to their sixth MLS title.

The former KRC Genk player scored in the final as LA Galaxy defeated the New York Red Bulls to win the Championship in 2024. Paintsil contributed 14 goals in the last campaign.

This season, the Ghanaian international missed the first five matches of the campaign but returned to action in the 2-1 defeat to St Louis.

The LA Galaxy Designated Player is expected to replicate last season's form as the MLS giants seek to retain the title.

Paintsil opens up music career

Paintsil has been a huge music fan since his childhood and sang at church while growing up in Darkuman, a suburb of Accra.

The LA Galaxy star spends time doing music if he is not on the pitch.

He said, as quoted by My Joy Online:

“I'm happy to share my music with the world.

"Football will always be my first love, but I also love music and I do it in my leisure time. I worked on this EP while I was out injured and sometimes boredom could set in after training. I hope everyone enjoys it.”

"Emergency" features a good mix of genres including Blessings, Nobody, Rejoice, Monalisa, Fine Like You, Higher (ft. Kweku Flick), and Merci Beaucoup (ft. Kweku Flick and Joekay)."

Blessings, which is the first song on the EP, was first performed by the footballer during LA Galaxy's title parade last year.

Painstil will be hoping his first EP makes strides as he properly ventures into music on the Ghanaian scene.

Paintsil names favourite Ghanaian player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Los Angeles Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil has picked his favourite Ghanaian player of all time.

The Ghana international has played with several legendary Ghanaian footballers in the national team, including Andre Ayew, the son of the legendary Abedi Pele.

Other top players to have shared the pitch with Paintsil are Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew.

