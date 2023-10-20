Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has been called to the Ghana Bar

The Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry congratulated Botchwey on becoming a lawyer.

Botchwey was among the 1,092 newly qualified lawyers called to the Bar on October 20, 2023

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey was all smiles as she was called to the Bar. Source: Twitter/@GhanaMFA

Source: Twitter

In a post on Twitter, she said she was “Grateful and thankful”.

The Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry also congratulated her on becoming a lawyer.

The annual call to the Bar event at the International Conference Centre will enrol the new lawyers as members of the Ghana Bar Association.

This number of lawyers called to the Bar in 2023 is an improvement of 1,075 from 2022.

Ayorkor Botchwey laments corruption

The foreign affairs minister recently lamented the continued corruption at the passport office in Accra.

The minister has decided to relieve all staff seconded to the office as part of attempts to clean up the system.

Botchwey has also said there will be an investigation into personnel conduct at the passport office in Accra.

Extra payments at the passport office

YEN.com.gh reported such issues at the passport office when a man recounted that he was allowed to wait in a queue or pay a token of GH¢ 85 to be served instantly.

A lady came out to explain that this service may not be as bad as it sounds because it is normal for people to pay for convenience. The man declined the offer made to him by the woman.

Bar association criticises President Akufo-Addo

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Bar Association criticised President Akufo-Addo for using its platform to campaign against the NDC.

President Akufo-Addo made political comments against former President John Mahama during the GBA conference.

The GBA’s Public Relations Officer, Saviour Kudze, described the president’s comments as unacceptable.

Source: YEN.com.gh