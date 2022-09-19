A video has emerged showing Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The video shows the president and the First Lady joining a long queue to pay their last respects to the late British monarch lying-in-state

The video of the president and his wife in the UK follows the president's announcement recently that he intends to take part in the funeral ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca have been captured in a video joining African dignitaries in a long queue to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The unofficial video of the president and the First Lady was captured on Sunday, September 18, 2022, the last day of the four-and-half-day lying-in-state ceremony.

In the video posted by Onua TV, the president wore an all-black three-piece, a black tie and a white long-sleeved shirt, while his wife also wore an all-black straight dress with a long sleeve.

They could be seen marching solemnly in what appeared to be a long queue towards where Queen Elizabeth II’s body lay.

The president announced his intention to visit Westminster Abbey, where the funeral of the longest-serving British monarch was taking place last week. After he signed the book of condolence opened at the British High Commission in Accra, the president said he was determined to make the trip to represent Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“I intend to go to London for the funeral, I don’t know whether you have anything particular to tell me about that?” he quizzed the British High Commissioner Harriet Thompson.

The High Commissioner then assured the president that she would make sure the president has a smooth trip to take part in the late Queen’s funeral.

Meanwhile, the president did not announce that he was flying out of the country for the funeral of the late Queen in the United Kingdom as protocol demands.

According to Reuters, the following African leaders were present at the late Queen's funeral:

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana William Ruto, President of Kenya Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda Ali Bongo, President of Gabon General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military leader Christophe Mboso N'kodia, National Assembly president, Democratic Republic of Congo Macky Sall, President of Senegal

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II: Asantehene Will Not Be Able To Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral; Oficial Report Drops

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will not attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Otumfuo was invited by King Charles III some days ago to the funeral, which was scheduled for Monday, September 19.

Per reports from Manhyia in the late hours of September 18, Otumfuo decided against attending the monarch's funeral for reasons undisclosed. Per further reports, the king communicated his unavailability to King Charles III via phone call.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh