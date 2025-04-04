The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) have been held culpable for the death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju

According to the General Secretary of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBC), the GBA should take responsibility for the tragic death

Meanwhile, the boxing fraternity and the wider sporting circle awaits the autopsy report on Olanrewaju

The tragic passing of Gabriel Olanrewaju has sparked intense scrutiny, with Remi Aboderin, General Secretary of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBC), calling for accountability from the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

While emphasising that his association is not in conflict with its Ghanaian counterpart, Aboderin insists that lapses in protocol contributed to the unfortunate loss of the 40-year-old fighter.

The Ghana Boxing Authority have been blamed over the death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju. Photo credit: Miguel Medina/Getty, @GhanaBoxingAuthority/Facebook and Anadolou/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Olanrewaju, widely known as "Success," collapsed midway through his scheduled eight-round bout against Ghana’s rising pugilist Jonathan Mbunagu, per Graphic Online.

The undercard contest, which took place at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 29, 2025, was marred by concerns over medical oversight and regulatory negligence.

GBA under fire as top NBBC official demands accountability

Aboderin concedes that the NBBC had medically cleared Olanrewaju before his trip to Ghana.

However, he believes the GBA should have conducted its own independent assessment before allowing the veteran fighter to step into the ring.

"We’re not at war with the GBA, but we’re only saying that the rules were not followed. So the GBA must be held accountable for allowing such to happen," Aboderin told Sporty FM.

Beyond medical clearances, the fight itself raised red flags.

According to Aboderin, the match was initially scheduled for March 28 but was cancelled due to Olanrewaju’s failure to meet the weigh-in requirements. However, the bout was hurriedly rescheduled for March 29.

"The GBA erred from the start of the bout. The boxer weighed more than the normal weight required. He shouldn’t have competed."

Even more alarming, he revealed that no pre-fight medical assessment was conducted by the GBA—not just for Olanrewaju, but also for another Nigerian fighter who participated on the same night.

"No medical was done by the GBA to check his vitals. Even the other Nigerian boxer who fought on the same night didn’t do any medical. The GBA erred there too."

A pattern of boxing fatalities after Olanrewaju's demise

Olanrewaju’s case is not an isolated incident. CBS News reports that at least six boxers have died from injuries sustained in the ring since February 2024.

In February, Irish fighter John Cooney succumbed to an intracranial hemorrhage one week after a super featherweight contest in Belfast.

In November, Fijian boxer Ubayd Haider collapsed in a New Zealand bout, later passing away from related injuries.

As investigations into Olanrewaju’s passing continue, the autopsy report remains pending, leaving many unanswered questions regarding the true cause of death.

Gabriel Olanrewaju is a former Nigerian national and West African Light Heavyweight champion. Photo credit: @Fightgistmedia/X.

Source: Twitter

What is certain, however, is that the conversation around boxer safety and regulatory enforcement has never been more urgent.

Last opponent of Olanrewaju contemplates early retirement

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Jonathan Mbunagu, the last opponent of the late Gabriel Olanrewaju, is contemplating stepping away from boxing.

His manager revealed that the 22-year-old has been profoundly shaken by Olanrewaju's tragic death.

To aid his recovery, respected figures have been enlisted to provide Mbunagu with emotional support during this challenging time.

