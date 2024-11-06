Donald Trump's election victory has raised concerns about the United States of America's foreign policy with the rest of the world

Trump's nationalistic tendencies and cosy relationships with autocrats and authoritarians have been pushed to the front burner

Blessed Sogah, a foreign relations expert, allayed fears about any implications for the US and Ghana in an interview with YEN.com.gh

Following Republican candidate Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 United States of America presidential elections, analysts have raised concerns about the country's relations with the rest of the world.

The shift in power has far-reaching implications, both domestically and internationally, as US allies in Europe and Asia express concerns about Trump's nationalist policies and praise for autocrats like Vladimir Putin.

Foreign relations journalist Blessed Sogah believes that Donald Trump's presidency will not alter America's relationship with Ghana and the rest of Africa.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, foreign relations journalist Blessed Sogah expressed a belief that Ghana’s personal relationship with the US would not change much.

He explained that while Trump is famously nationalistic in his policy approach, his actions would not necessarily injure relations with Ghana and, by extension, Africa.

Sogah did note that, unlike previous American presidents, Donald Trump would not prioritise the US interests in Africa as much.

“I doubt that he’ll injure the relations. It is just that he might not make Africa a priority. Like when last he was in office, he never made an official visit to the continent, for instance,” he said.

World leaders congratulate Trump

In a sweeping statement showing the enduring bond between Israel and the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election victory, which he called 'history's greatest comeback'.

"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. In true friendship, Yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu," he said.

Echoing Netanyahu's sentiments, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also extended congratulations, expressing enthusiasm for renewed U.S.-Ethiopia cooperation under Trump’s leadership.

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump... on your election victory and comeback. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term.”

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Trump:

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

Trump declares victory in US election

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Donald Trump had already declared victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

This came after the Republican candidate was projected to win the key battleground states including North Carolina.

