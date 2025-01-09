Finance Minister-designate Cassiel Ato Forson said the Mahama administration is hoping to secure more support from the IMF

Finance Minister-designate Cassiel Ato Forson said the Mahama administration is hoping to secure more support from the IMF.

Forson told the press that the Mahama administration is committed to working with the IMF and is working hard to secure more funding.

Bloomberg also reported that the administration is also eyeing more funding from the World Bank and international development partners.

“We know what investors have gone through, we can’t have a second wave of economic crisis, we will work for the good of all,” Forson said.

Ghana is slowly climbing out of one of its worst economic and debt crises.

In 2022, Ghana sought a $3 billion bailout from the Washington-based lender because it couldn’t keep up with debt payments that were consuming more than half of government revenues.

Implementation of reforms under the facility helped it rework its debt and exit default in October.

