A Germany-based Ghanaian blogger known as Adwenpahene has reportedly passed away

News of Adwenpahene's demise surfaced on social media on Friday, April 4, 2025, with friends paying tributes

The news and tributes triggered mixed reactions from social media, which both mourned and criticised the deceased in equal measure

Adwenpahene, a controversial Ghanaian blogger based in Germany, has passed away, multiple reports on social media have indicated.

It is not known when Adwenpahehen passed away or what might have caused it, but the reports went viral on Friday, April 4, 2025, claiming that the deceased had slumped and died.

Another Germany-based Ghanaian blogger, Nana Prempeh of Bigscout Media fame, confirmed Adwenpahene's death without giving details.

In a Facebook post, Prempeh, who was once a close friend of Adwenpahene but fell out with him a few years ago, shared photos of their moments.

In his caption, he indicated that despite their fallout, he still respects the 10-year friendship they had and was thus heartbroken by the news of Adwenpahene's passing.

"💔💔💔💔 Damirifa due bro 😭😭😭😭 No matter our differences, we had great moments together, even tho our 10 years of friendship ended in a very sad way, but this ur shocking deàth has broken my heart.💔 Kafra Kwabena. Nante yie!"

See Nana Premeh's post about Adwenpahene's death below:

Who is Adwenpahene?

Known in private life as Evans Amankwaah, the deceased blogger was the brain behind the Adwenpahene TV channel on YouTube.

Based in the German city of Stuttgart, he regularly shared strong opinions about politics and ethnicity/tribalism, among other topics.

A strong supporter of John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he was often mired in social media controversy with his constant attacks on ex-president Nana Akufo-Addo and his then New Patriotic Party (NPP) government. He also constantly attacked the Asantes in defence of Bonos.

Apart from the above controversies, he is known to have 'beefed' personalities like Agradaa and Agajurajah, who is reported to have cursed him.

Watch the video below:

Adwenpahene was married to Becky, a lady who is based in Germany with him and also runs a vlog called Becky TV. They had five children.

Recently, he was in the news for receiving a generous donation from business mogul Ibrahim Mahama for the birthday of one of his children.

In a video to show his appreciation, Adwenpahene disclosed that he named the child after the business mogul, who also helped Kofi Adomah undergo eye surgery.

Watch the video Adwenpahene jubilating over Ibrahim Mahama's money below:

Mixed reactions greet Adwenpahene's death

News of Adwenpahene's passing has quickly spread across social media platforms, particularly on TikTok, where multiple live video discussions reflected his controversial blogging career and combative online personality.

Many commentators expressed shock at the sudden nature of his death, while others used the opportunity to discuss the potential toll of his confrontational online persona. Below are some reactions YEN.com.gh gathered.

Mempemehoasem Kwaku Afriyie said:

"Didn’t like him, but deep down, I'm really hurt and feel sad for the wife and kids. At least he was a good husband and father 😢."

Abrantie Kwadwo said:

"In everything, learn how to talk to elderly people and people in general."

Nana Kofi Amofa Emmanuel said:

"You guys should have been advising him to stop insulting elderly people. He is a good guy, but because of his insults and interfering with people's issues, no one is saying good things about him. Others are insulting him for no reason. This is a lesson to us all. REST IN PEACE, ADWENPAHENE."

Joyce Abena said:

"So you see, there is no point in fighting one another, NO POINT! You all are sad now, but most of you were not on good terms with him,hmmmmmm 😢"

Bra Fred Borngreat said:

"On a more serious note, this guy's death is very surprising. His last post was about Ibrahim Mahama gifting his son a huge amount of money, and that was just a few weeks ago. Wow!!!😳😳😳Earlier on, I thought it was one of those settings for the clout. May God grant him peace and good rest 🙏"

Source: YEN.com.gh