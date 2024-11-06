WAEC is concerned the release of the 2024 WASSCE results may face delays due to the government’s outstanding debt

WAEC has said that the 2024 WASSCE results may be delayed due to the government’s outstanding debt to the council.

John Kapi, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, told Citi News that the government had not been given the additional funds needed for post-examination processes.

WAEC says it needs over GH¢120 million more for the management of the 2024 WASSCE. Source: Ministry of Education GH

Kapi noted that WAEC had initially planned to release the results between December 9 and 15, but the government's indebtedness will affect this timeline.

Despite several meetings and assurances from the government, Kapi said WAEC has yet to receive the promised support amid the longstanding debt concerns.

“The amount for the WASSCE school candidates for 2024 was GH¢186,437,617.50. So, let’s say just about GH¢186 million. We received about GH¢60.9 million to commence the examination... But as we speak, lack of funds could jeopardise this and could make us move the release date forward.”

The 2024 WASSCE group had 460,611 registered candidates made up of 212,954 males and 247,657 females.

In August, the government released GH¢50 million to WAEC for the conduct of BECE and WASSCE.

Concern over the marking of BECE scripts

Similar concerns were raised in Parliament that the marking of the 2024 BECE scripts would be delayed because of government debts. The minority caucus raised these concerns.

As of June, the government was said to owe the examination body GH¢300 million for services provided from 2022 to this year.

The 2024 BECE was in doubt until WAEC confirmed the receipt of about GH¢47.13 million to begin preparing for the examinations.

