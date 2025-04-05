Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has encouraged some gospel musicians to have faith in the NPP

In a viral video, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin shared how he managed to build a successful political career

Some social media users have commented on Alexander Afenyo-Markin's video, which is trending on X

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has offered words of encouragement to renowned gospel musicians Great Ampong and Nicholas Omane Acheampong, urging them to maintain their hope and support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), despite the party's disappointing defeat in the 2024 general elections.

During a warm visit from the gospel artists to Afenyo-Markin's parliamentary office, the MP for Effutu expressed deep appreciation for their unwavering commitment and contributions during the election campaign.

Afenyo-Markin meets with Great Ampong and Nicholas Omane Acheampong in his office. Photo credit: @officialgreatampong.

Source: Instagram

He highlighted the duo's significant efforts in rallying support for the party and its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who aimed to bring a fresh perspective to governance.

Afenyo-Markin reassured Ampong and Acheampong that the NPP is committed to conducting thorough internal elections and is actively preparing for future electoral contests.

He emphasised the importance of resilience and encouraged the artists not to be discouraged by the election outcome, but rather to continue their advocacy for the party, which has benefited from the passion and dedication of artists like them.

Additionally, Afenyo-Markin acknowledged the collective efforts from the gospel music community, including prominent figures like Diana Asamoah, who composed a vibrant campaign song for the NPP.

While their artistic contributions were commendable, Afenyo-Markin admitted that they fell short in swaying the electorate enough to secure victory in this highly competitive election cycle.

Nonetheless, he remains optimistic about the party's potential in the future and the vital role that artists can play in its success.

"You and your friends who mounted platforms to sing and encourage people, I want to emphasise that you should not be discouraged. I urge you and your colleagues to stand firm.

"The NDC went into opposition and is now back. We will be electing our constituency, polling station, and regional officers, and then our flagbearer, so we can start moving forward. I believe that if we work together patiently, it will flourish."

Afenyo-Markin meets Great Ampong

Some social media users have commented on the viral video that Sika Official posted on X.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Nana_Realest

"This man saw nothing wrong with what Akuffo Addo did to Ghanaians. In his opinion, Akuffo Addo did an excellent job of running the country. Ghanaians must teach them serious lessons. 20 years in opposition will be fine 👍🏽."

@PassportNyame1

"False hope nyinaa Chairman."

@AzumaTurner

"Never, my uncle is very bitter and I don’t think they will ever reach him and settle him for all the monies he spent on the party since 1990s."

@thatsczylife

"This thief should be in jail."

@evils_only stated:

Npp nor get future again.. forget

The video of Afenyo-Markin consoling two gospel musicians is below:

Great Ampong performs on Onua Showtime

Ghanaian gospel musician Great Ampong looked dapper in a white ensemble as he performed on the Onua Showtime programme with Nana Ama McBrown.

The video of Great Ampong's performance on Onua Showtime is below:

Great Ampong releases an apology song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Great Ampong, a singer from Ghana, who has expressed regret to Ghanaians for his behaviour before the elections in December 2024.

Although he wrote a song to apologise, many believe it was a ploy to win back his disgruntled fans.

People on social media flocked to the comment area to express their varied thoughts on the new song he had published.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh