Fire breaks out in Tema Community 26 warehouse storing alcohol barrels

Firefighters utilise four fire tenders to combat intense flames and prevent spread

Investigation ongoing to determine the cause of the fire

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Fire engulfed a warehouse for the storage of several barrels of alcohol at Tema Community 26 in the Greater Accra Region.

The fire broke out on Sunday, July 12, 2026 and sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

Fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26 Photo credit: Citi fm

Source: Facebook

Firefighters promptly reported to the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby properties.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) sent four fire tenders from the Tema Industrial Area, Ashaiman, Tema Regional Headquarters and Dodowa fire stations to fight the fire.

The firefighters present are working to control the fire. They are battling intense flames due to the large quantities of alcohol stored at the warehouse.

The presence of highly flammable materials is believed to be complicating firefighting efforts.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Source: YEN.com.gh