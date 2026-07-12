Fire Engulfs Alcohol Warehouse at Tema Community 26
- Fire breaks out in Tema Community 26 warehouse storing alcohol barrels
- Firefighters utilise four fire tenders to combat intense flames and prevent spread
- Investigation ongoing to determine the cause of the fire
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Fire engulfed a warehouse for the storage of several barrels of alcohol at Tema Community 26 in the Greater Accra Region.
The fire broke out on Sunday, July 12, 2026 and sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky.
Firefighters promptly reported to the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby properties.
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) sent four fire tenders from the Tema Industrial Area, Ashaiman, Tema Regional Headquarters and Dodowa fire stations to fight the fire.
The firefighters present are working to control the fire. They are battling intense flames due to the large quantities of alcohol stored at the warehouse.
The presence of highly flammable materials is believed to be complicating firefighting efforts.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh