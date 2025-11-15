The Ghana National Fire Service has offered a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of the person who stabbed a firefighter

The incident occurred while firefighters were tackling a blaze at the Afri Royal Hotel, owned by actress Yvonne Okoro

Social media users who saw the post gave suggestions to the GNFS to implement so that such incidents do not occur again

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has offered a special reward to anyone who can provide tangible information leading to the arrest of the person who stabbed a firefighter and fled the scene during a firefighting operation at Ability Square, Adjiringano, on Friday, November 14, 2025.

ACFO II Rashid Kwame Nisawu, the Accra Regional Fire Officer, narrates what caused the firefighter to be stabbed. Photo credit: @gnfsofficial/Facebook

The firefighters had responded to a fire outbreak at the Afri Royal Hotel, owned by Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro.

In a Facebook video, the Accra Regional Fire Officer, ACFO II Rashid Kwame Nisawu, narrated that there was an altercation between the firefighters and some individuals at the scene. He indicated that one of the civilians stabbed a firefighter during the confrontation.

"When the men arrived, some of the area boys started harassing them, and one of them used a knife to stab one of my men in the hand. I sent him to the hospital, and he has since been treated and discharged."

Another firefighter was also injured when a block hit his left shoulder. Even though the GNFS promised a reward for the person who gives an information that would lead to an arresst, it did not state what the reward would be.

Watch the regional firefighter narrate what happened below:

Reactions to fire service's manhunt

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by the GNFS on Facebook. Read them below:

Attipoe John Quarshie said:

"I'm tempted to say that most fire outbreaks occurring in Accra are deliberately being caused by some wicked individuals or arsonists. It's becoming too rampant. There are certainly people behind these wicked acts."

Musah Ali Konne wrote:

"Hope the firefighter is getting better. My prayers with him 🙏."

Maame Adom said:

"You can get CCTV camera footage from a nearby building, Ghana National Fire Service."

Blessed Lillian wrote:

"Obviously, whoever did probably started the fire. I have opined that most of these fires are intentionally set for whatever reason."

Joseph Aikins said:

"Going forward, I suggest the officers are being trained specifically on self-defence and Martial arts. I know one officer who's a Black Belt Grand Master in Martial arts."

Lante Yawehbi wrote:

"This will encourage the government to allow the Ghana National Fire Service to carry side arms to emergency fire sites."

Kwesi Osei Breman said:

"May the officer recuperate well and speedily. Ghana National Fire Service, please provide details of the reward. This, I believe, will demonstrate your commitment in the bid to arrest the perpetrator."

Yeboah Benjamin wrote:

"All security agencies must be armed, especially when responding to emergencies, potentially dangerous areas and at certain times of the night. This animal was supposed to have been neutralised on the spot."

Arlys Doku said:

"Eeeeeiii hmmmmmmm this is serious, please don't rest until he or she is arrested and dealt with."

Stephen Odarlai Lamptey wrote:

"I suggest going forward, the GNFS should collaborate with the Ghana Police to secure the fire grounds for protection, which should be the norm."

