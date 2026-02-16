A Ghanaian student has been comforted by netizens after his desire to travel abroad to study for a PhD fell through

It all happened after the Visa Officer stated he was not convinced by the applicant's responses during the visa interview

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the reason he was denied the visa

The quest of a brilliant young Ghanaian man to pursue further studies in the United States has suffered a setback.

This was after he was denied a visa following an interview at the US Embassy in Accra.

A young man known on TikTok as @oseibarima_who shared details of the man's ordeal, posted a video of the visa transcript, where he analysed the conversation the applicant had with the visa officer during the interview

He stated the applicant was offered a fully funded scholarship to study for a PhD in Business (Concentration in Accounting).

Turning attention to the interview, the applicant was first asked whether he had any relatives in the US, to which he responded negatively

He was then quizzed about his Master's degree and his current employment, indicating that he completed his postgraduate degree in 2024 and worked as a supply teacher at an insurance company.

The visa officer then asked about his university funding and followed it up with another question, to which the applicant asked that the question be repeated.

It was at that point that the visa officer informed him that he would not be given a visa to the US, stating that he was not convinced by his answers.

The visa officer, in his service AI analysis on the decision to refuse the young man the visa, indicated that despite having strong funding, his interview delivery was weak.

The visa officer indicated that clarity and confidence matter in short interviews, adding that missing a question could break momentum.

Offering recommendations to the unsuccessful applicant, the visa officer admonished the applicant to ensure he answers questions confidently during the next visa interview.

"If you do not hear a question, ask once clearly and answer briefly and confidently."

Reactions to the denial of US visa

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the reason given for denying the applicant a US visa.

mummy added:

"I'm sure the VO wasn't satisfied about his retraction of his date of completion"

Sir NAKOJA added:

"Then I need fasting and prayers. I have a visa interview at the 🇺🇸 embassy next month."

Allen wrote:

"No, he or she should reapply again. The same VO won’t be able to adjudicate the case again. Another VO will approve this case. The person shouldn’t give up."

Paa added:

"How can you make a mistake about the year you finished your masters?"

Man cries out after visa refusal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man opened up about his frustration over his inability to relocate abroad.

This comes after he was refused a visa following several unsuccessful attempts.

In a video, the man lamented to a friend that he could not understand why his efforts to relocate abroad had been nothing short of a failure.

