Ghana Meteorological Agency Issues Afternoon Weather Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2026
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency released its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, July 10, 2026
- Cloudy skies are expected to dominate across the country from afternoon through into the night
- Thunderstorms with rain are likely across the middle, transition, and northern sectors, with coastal areas facing slight to moderate rain
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its weather forecast for the afternoon of Friday, July 10, 2026, warning of overcast conditions and rainfall across several parts of the country.
According to GMet, cloudy skies will persist throughout the afternoon and continue into the night, affecting much of Ghana.
Residents along the coast and in nearby inland communities should prepare for slight to moderate rainfall during the period.
Conditions are expected to be more severe further north, with thunderstorms accompanied by rain anticipated across the middle belt, transition zone, and northern sectors of the country.
GMet has urged members of the public to remain alert and take necessary precautions as the weather develops.
Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:
Mahama leads national clean-up exercise
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama participated in Day One of the National Clean-Up Exercise at Tse Addo on Friday.
The two-day exercise covered seven flood-affected regions as part of the government's response to the June 29 floods.
Zoomlion Executive Chairman Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong joined Mahama alongside residents and security personnel at the clean-up site.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.