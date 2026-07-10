The Ghana Meteorological Agency released its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, July 10, 2026

Cloudy skies are expected to dominate across the country from afternoon through into the night

Thunderstorms with rain are likely across the middle, transition, and northern sectors, with coastal areas facing slight to moderate rain

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its weather forecast for the afternoon of Friday, July 10, 2026, warning of overcast conditions and rainfall across several parts of the country.

According to GMet, cloudy skies will persist throughout the afternoon and continue into the night, affecting much of Ghana.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency issues its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, July 10, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents along the coast and in nearby inland communities should prepare for slight to moderate rainfall during the period.

Conditions are expected to be more severe further north, with thunderstorms accompanied by rain anticipated across the middle belt, transition zone, and northern sectors of the country.

GMet has urged members of the public to remain alert and take necessary precautions as the weather develops.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

Mahama leads national clean-up exercise

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama participated in Day One of the National Clean-Up Exercise at Tse Addo on Friday.

The two-day exercise covered seven flood-affected regions as part of the government's response to the June 29 floods.

Zoomlion Executive Chairman Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong joined Mahama alongside residents and security personnel at the clean-up site.

Source: YEN.com.gh