Ukraine has called on Ghana to support international efforts to bring home thousands of children deported by Russia

Ukrainian authorities say 20,651 cases of child deportation and forced transfer had been confirmed as of September 2026

An event held in Accra brought together diplomats and international partners to raise awareness and support efforts to reunite affected children with their families

The unlawful deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children is one of the gravest crimes committed by the Russian Federation in the course of its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Thousands of children have been separated from their families, deprived of their homes and subjected to systematic attempts to erase their national identity.

As of September 2026, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine had officially confirmed 20,651 cases of deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children.

However, the actual scale of these crimes may be significantly greater, as Russia continues to conceal information about the whereabouts of the children, obstruct international monitoring and impede efforts to secure their return.

Despite these obstacles, Ukraine continues its systematic efforts to locate and bring Ukrainian children home.

Through Bring Kids Back UA, an initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the joint efforts of government institutions, civil society organisations, volunteers and international partners, 2,651 children who had been deported, forcibly transferred or faced the threat of deportation had been returned as of 29 September 2026.

Importantly, Ukrainians around the world are actively contributing to these efforts. Even thousands of kilometres away from their homeland, Ukrainian communities continue to raise international awareness about children abducted by Russia, mobilise support among foreign partners and advocate for their safe return.

A remarkable example of such solidarity was an event held on 10 September 2026 in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Ghana, in cooperation with Svitanok LBG, the Association of Ukrainians of Ghana, and with the support of the European Union, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and international partners, organised a cultural diplomacy event marking the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Ukraine's independence and dedicated to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Thanks to the joint efforts of Ukrainian diplomats and the Ukrainian community in Ghana, the issue of returning deported Ukrainian children was brought to the attention of Ghanaian government representatives, the diplomatic corps, international organisations and civil society.

The event demonstrated that even a relatively small Ukrainian community abroad can make a meaningful contribution to defending Ukraine's national interests and advancing important humanitarian initiatives.

Mr Ivan Lukachuk, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of Ukraine in the Republic of Ghana, emphasised that protecting children affected by armed conflicts must remain a shared priority of the international community.

He highlighted the importance of engaging African countries, particularly Ghana, in international efforts to return Ukrainian children and expressed appreciation to the Ukrainian community and international partners for their continued support of these initiatives.

Special attention to this issue was given by H.E. Ms Liubov Abravitova, Director of the Africa and Regional African Organisations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, who attended the event.

Ms Abravitova emphasised:

"These children are not numbers. They are sons and daughters. They have families waiting for them. They have homes to return to. They have the right to grow up in safety and to decide their own future."

Addressing international partners, the diplomat underlined the universal humanitarian nature of the issue:

"One does not have to choose a political side to help a child return to his or her family. A child should be with their family. And the protection of children should unite us regardless of geography, nationality or political differences."

The event also featured the Lost Childhood art and photographic exhibition, presenting works by Ukrainian and Ghanaian artists, as well as drawings created by children from the Ukrainian community in Ghana. Through art, the organisers sought to remind participants that behind every statistic are real children whose lives have been profoundly affected by Russia's aggression.

Representatives of Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom expressed their support for international efforts to return Ukrainian children. Mr Maksym Maksymov, Head of Bring Kids Back UA, also joined the event online.

The example of the Ukrainian community in Ghana demonstrates that efforts to bring Ukrainian children home extend far beyond Ukraine's borders. Ukrainians around the world remain active participants in this mission, transforming their solidarity with their homeland into practical diplomatic, civic and humanitarian initiatives.

Ukraine calls on its international partners, particularly African countries, to become more actively involved in efforts to return children unlawfully deported and forcibly transferred by Russia.

Ghana's accession to the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children would represent an important step in this direction.

Every Ukrainian child has the right to return home. And wherever Ukrainians may be — in Kyiv, Accra or any other part of the world — they remain united in their efforts to ensure that this right is respected and upheld.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh