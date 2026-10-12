US Names 6 Categories of Foreigners Exempt From Its Full Visa Suspension

The US fully suspended visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which took effect on January 1 , 2026

The sweeping restrictions under the proclamation also cover individuals travelling on documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority

The US State Department confirmed six specific categories of foreign nationals who remain eligible to apply for visas despite the full suspension

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The United States Department of State has confirmed that nationals of 19 countries are barred from obtaining US visas following the entry into force of Presidential Proclamation 10998 on 1 January 2026, with six narrowly defined categories of people granted exemptions from the blanket suspension.

The proclamation, which the State Department describes as part of "rigorous, security-focused screening and vetting procedures," extends and expands on an earlier order issued under Presidential Proclamation 10949.

The US visa suspension under Proclamation 10998 bars nationals of 19 countries from 1 January 2026 Image credit: Karen Vardanian, MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In total, the measures impose full or partial entry and visa restrictions on nationals of 39 countries.

Countries facing full US visa suspension

The 19 countries whose nationals face a complete ban on both immigrant and non-immigrant visa issuance are Afghanistan, Burma, Burkina Faso, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Individuals travelling on documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority are subject to the same full suspension.

The State Department framed the measures as necessary to protect national security and public safety, stating that all applicants must be assessed to ensure they do not pose a risk to the United States.

Who is still eligible to apply

Despite the full suspension, the State Department, in guidance last updated on 2 February 2026, confirmed that six groups of foreign nationals may still seek visa issuance.

Holders of certain diplomatic and official visas remain eligible, as do ethnic and religious minorities in Iran who face persecution and are applying for immigrant visas. Dual nationals who apply using a passport from a country not subject to any suspension can also proceed with applications.

Beneficiaries of Special Immigrant Visas for US government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D) are similarly exempt, alongside participants in certain major sporting events. Lawful Permanent Residents also retain their eligibility regardless of the suspension.

Each category carries its own qualifying conditions, and applicants are expected to meet the specific criteria attached to whichever exemption they seek to rely on.

US lists foreigners eligible for military service

In a related report, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had published official guidance on which non-citizens are legally permitted to serve in its military.

The requirements are accessible on USA.gov, the US government's official information portal, and confirm that while American citizenship remains the standard basis for enlistment, certain non-citizens may also qualify.

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Source: YEN.com.gh