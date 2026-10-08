The Czech Republic has published conditions under which citizens of five specific countries qualify for a visa fee exemption when entering the country

The waiver is restricted to children in most cases, with the qualifying age varying depending on the applicant's country of origin

Cape Verde stands out among the five nations, with students and researchers from the country also covered by the exemption

The Czech Republic has outlined the terms under which citizens of five countries may enter without paying a visa application fee, specifying that the exemption is limited to certain groups rather than applying to all travellers from those nations.

The five countries named are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cape Verde, Ukraine and Moldova. In each case, the conditions attached to the waiver differ, meaning not all nationals from these countries automatically qualify.

The Czech Republic waives visa fees for eligible children from five countries Image credit: RODRIGO ARANGUA, Moussa81/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Czech Republic visa fee exemption by country

For Azerbaijan and Armenia, children younger than 12 years old are exempt from the visa fee. Ukraine and Moldova receive a broader arrangement, with the exemption covering children under the age of 18, meaning teenagers up to that threshold are included.

Cape Verde carries the most expansive conditions of the five. In addition to children under 12, students and researchers from Cape Verde are also covered by the waiver, making it the only country on the list where the benefit extends beyond young children entirely.

Travellers from any of the five nations who fall outside the stated categories would not be covered. They would be required to meet the standard visa fee requirements when applying to enter the Czech Republic.

Cape Verde students and researchers benefit

The inclusion of students and researchers from Cape Verde sets the country apart from the other four on the list. While the broader framework of the exemption centres on age, Cape Verde's arrangement introduces an additional criterion based on occupation or academic status, broadening the scope of who qualifies.

For citizens of Ukraine and Moldova, the higher age threshold of 18 offers a comparatively wider benefit than the cut-off applied to Azerbaijan and Armenia, where only children below 12 are eligible.

The Czech Republic's announcement makes clear that eligibility is determined by specific criteria and that the exemption is not a blanket waiver for all nationals of the listed countries.

US names 31 countries covered by Social Security agreements

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the US has provided information on the Social Security benefits available to people who have worked in both the US and one of 31 countries.

The agreements are designed to coordinate the Social Security systems of the participating countries and help workers avoid paying Social Security taxes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh