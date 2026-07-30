Ukraine Outlines Conditions Foreigners Must Meet Before Applying for Citizenship

Ukraine officially outlined six requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy before applying for citizenship

The conditions cover areas including residency, language proficiency, and legal status in the country

The announcement has drawn attention from Africans and other foreigners considering relocation to Ukraine

Ukraine has released a formal list of six conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can apply for Ukrainian citizenship, setting out a clear legal framework for those seeking to make the country their permanent home.

According to the requirements, applicants must have lived lawfully in Ukraine for at least five years prior to submitting their application.

Ukraine establishes six criteria for foreign nationals seeking citizenship, including residency, language proficiency, and a clean legal record. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This residency period is intended to demonstrate a genuine commitment to the country and its society.

Language and legal requirements

Proficiency in the Ukrainian language is also mandatory. Prospective citizens must demonstrate that they can communicate in Ukrainian, reflecting the government's emphasis on cultural and linguistic integration.

Beyond language, applicants are required to have a legal source of income sufficient to support themselves and any dependants.

Ukraine also stipulates that individuals must not hold citizenship of another country at the time of application, as the country does not generally permit dual citizenship under its standard naturalisation process.

A clean legal record is another condition on the list. Foreign nationals who have committed serious offences or have outstanding criminal cases against them will not be eligible to apply.

Finally, applicants must formally renounce any previous citizenship before Ukrainian citizenship is granted. This requirement underlines the exclusivity of Ukrainian nationality under current law.

Who can apply for Ukrainian citizenship?

There are exceptions to some of these rules.

Individuals who have rendered exceptional service to Ukraine, as well as refugees and stateless persons, may be considered under separate provisions that can adjust or waive certain standard requirements.

The announcement is particularly relevant for Africans living or working in Ukraine, many of whom are students or professionals who arrived before or during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

For those who have remained and wish to build a future in the country, understanding the official pathway to citizenship is an important step.

Ukraine's State Migration Service is the body responsible for processing citizenship applications and verifying that all conditions have been met before a file is forwarded for presidential approval, as citizenship in Ukraine is ultimately granted by presidential decree.

Italy lists 4 citizenship requirements for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Italy had outlined the requirements foreign nationals must fulfil before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

The naturalisation pathway is open only to applicants who have lived lawfully in Italy for the required number of years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh