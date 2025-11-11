A Kenyan woman has raised an alarm about the disappearance of her son, who travelled to Russia for work

A Kenyan woman is concerned about the disappearance of her son, who travelled to Russia for work.

Jane Wangari Kibocho said her son, Reuben, was promised employment in Russia but is believed to have been caught up in its war with Ukraine.

A Kenyan woman, Janet Wangari, believes her son was lured to fight for Russia in its war on Ukraine

The mother of five told TUKO.co.ke she had not heard from Reuben since October 8.

She said the last conversation she had with him involved a request for prayers.

“He called and asked for prayers. He told me to pray hard for him because things were not good. That was the last time I heard my son’s voice making a painful request."

Reuben had just returned from Somalia, where he had worked as a construction worker. His mom said he was not making much money there.

But he said he was part of a group of people who had gotten a security job abroad via an agency.

She initially had no idea his destination was Russia.

“He said the first group had already left, but he was still in Kenya because some of his documents weren’t ready. After a few days, he called and told me that his papers were now complete and he was leaving. I didn’t know he was going to a dangerous place. I just thought it was like the other jobs he’d gone for and returned safely.”

The single mum said her son later told her that he did not find the security job as earlier promised but was instead informed that he and other Kenyans would be trained to become Russian soldiers.

Previous reports have found that Russia has been luring some people from Africa to fight for it in its war on Ukraine.

Reporting from The Telegraph for example, noted that some Africans are being lured by Russia to fight in its war on Ukraine via shampoo factory ads.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, having annexed Crimea in 2014.

Africans reportedly being lured to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war via shampoo factory ads.

At least one million Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the assault began, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

While the great majority of recruits are poor Russians, the need for new manpower has led the Russian government to recruit elsewhere, as well as import 10,000 soldiers from North Korea.

Arson attack for Russian mercenaries

YEN.com.gh reported that a British-Ghanaian in the UK, Nii Mensah, was among three men found guilty of an arson attack on a London warehouse linked to Ukraine in July 2025.

The 23-year-old was implicated alongside other convicts Jakeem Rose, aged 23, and Ugnius Asmena, aged 20.

They were convicted of aggravated arson with intent to endanger life. The attack was found to have been carried out on behalf of the terrorist Wagner Group.

Around £1 million in damage was caused by the arson attack on an industrial unit in Leyton, east London.

