Voice of KNUST celebrated Wesley Girls' High School after 48 of its former students graduated as medical doctors from KNUST on Saturday, September 26, 2026

The achievement marked what Voice of KNUST described as the first time a single SHS had produced 48 medical doctors in one graduation year

The milestone has drawn widespread attention online, sparking conversations about Wesley Girls' long-standing academic reputation

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Wesley Girls' High School in Cape Coast has reached a remarkable milestone, with 48 of its former students graduating as medical doctors from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in a single year.

Wesley Girls' High School makes history, producing 48 medical doctors in a single KNUST graduation year. Image credit: Pablo ThreeSixty, Wesley Girls' High School

Source: Facebook

The graduation and induction ceremony took place on Saturday, September 26, 2026, marking the formal completion of the cohort's medical training at KNUST's School of Medical Sciences.

Voice of KNUST drew widespread attention to the feat in a post published on Sunday, September 27, 2026, congratulating the Cape Coast institution and describing it as the first time any senior high school in Ghana had produced 48 medical doctors in a single KNUST graduation year.

Wesley Girls' High School's academic legacy

The achievement has reignited conversations about the school's longstanding reputation for academic excellence, particularly its history of sending students into some of the most demanding professional programmes in the country.

KNUST's medical degree, which culminates in the MB, ChB qualification, requires students to complete a rigorous course of study and pass final professional examinations before they are certified to practise medicine.

The programme, run through the university's School of Medical Sciences, is structured to meet the professional standards required for medical practice in Ghana.

A Source of Pride for Wesley Girls'

For Wesley Girls' High School, the graduation of 48 former students from a single medical cohort represents a collective achievement that extends beyond individual success.

The milestone reflects years of preparation and hard work by students who passed through the school's halls before embarking on their medical education at KNUST.

The newly inducted doctors now begin the next chapter of their professional lives in medicine, carrying with them an academic foundation rooted in one of Ghana's most celebrated secondary schools.

The Voice of KNUST post celebrating the achievement has continued to generate attention across social media, with many Ghanaians recognising both the graduates and the institution that helped shape their academic journeys.

The Facebook post from Voice of KNUST is below.

OWASS NSMQ star Epton graduate as doctor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Epton Asamoah Noble, the former Opoku Ware School contestant who graduated from KNUST as a medical doctor after six years of training.

Voice of KNUST announced the milestone on September 26, 2026.

Once known as an OWASS contestant on the 2020 NSMQ stage, Noble has now earned a medical degree. His journey from quiz competitor to doctor has drawn attention from both the OWASS and KNUST communities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh