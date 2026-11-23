The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Monday, November 23, 2026

GMet warned that thunderstorms, with or without rain, could hit parts of southern Ghana from late afternoon

Fairly dry and hazy conditions are expected to continue across northern Ghana throughout the forecast period

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Monday, November 23, 2026, warning residents in parts of southern Ghana to prepare for possible thunderstorms later in the day.

According to GMet, skies across the country will be largely sunny during the afternoon hours.

GMet warns of late-afternoon thunderstorms in southern Ghana and haze in the north on Nov 23, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, conditions are expected to change as the day progresses, with thunderstorms likely to develop over some areas of southern Ghana from late afternoon through the night. The agency noted that these storms may or may not be accompanied by rainfall.

What to expect in Northern Ghana

Residents in the northern sector of the country can expect a markedly different experience. GMet indicated that fairly dry and hazy conditions will persist across the north for the duration of the forecast period, with no significant rainfall anticipated.

Visibility in that region is expected to range between 6 and 10 kilometres, a range consistent with harmattan-influenced conditions that typically affect northern Ghana during this time of year.

Advisory for southern Ghana residents

Given the forecast of thunderstorms from late afternoon, residents and commuters in southern Ghana are advised to stay alert to changing weather conditions and take appropriate precautions, particularly if travelling or engaging in outdoor activities during the evening hours.

GMet regularly updates its forecasts to reflect developing weather patterns, and members of the public are encouraged to monitor official channels for any revisions to this outlook throughout the day.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in parts of Gnana

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced separate faults that caused outages across three regions on Tuesday, November 17, 2026:

A broken conductor at Kwamang left Fomena, Dompoase, and several Ashanti South communities without power.

A broken high-tension pole at Daboase Junction disrupted power supply to multiple Western Region communities, including Supom Dunkwa and Anglo Beach.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh