A childhood photo of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy who died in the Bronx, surfaced on social media

Javits lost his life on Thursday, October 29, 2026, about a year after relocating to the US to live with his father

His death sparked memorial gatherings, street marches and widespread calls for justice from Ghanaians and New York residents

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A tender childhood photograph of Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager who died in the Bronx, New York, has surfaced on social media, deepening the grief of a community already struggling to come to terms with his loss.

Javits Frimpong's childhood photo emerges after his tragic death in the Bronx as calls for justice grow. Image credit: @alangajoa, AskGhmedia

Source: Twitter

The adorable picture captures Javits at a much younger age, dressed in a pink patterned polo shirt as he looks directly into the camera.

His innocent face and calm expression have touched many hearts, bringing back thoughts of the young life that ended too soon.

The photograph offers a glimpse into Javits' childhood, a period when he had his entire future ahead of him.

Like many children, he would have had dreams, hopes and aspirations, with opportunities to grow, learn and make a difference in the world.

However, his promising future was cut short in a tragic incident that has left his family, loved ones and members of the Ghanaian community heartbroken.

The X post showing the childhood photo of Javits is below.

Javits Frimpong's life and death in Bronx

Javits had arrived in the United States roughly a year before his death, relocating to be closer to his father and to begin a new chapter of his life.

He was 15 years old when he died on Thursday, October 29, 2026, in an incident that quickly drew widespread public attention.

Since news of his passing broke, Ghanaians both at home and in New York have voiced their sorrow and demanded answers. Memorial gatherings, street marches and community tributes have been held in his honour, reflecting the deep impact his story has had on those who heard it.

Calls for justice for Javits grow

Beyond the grief, Javits' death has reignited important conversations about the safety and wellbeing of young people, including concerns around bullying and the environments in which children find themselves.

Many have called for the circumstances of his death to be thoroughly examined and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The emergence of his childhood photograph has added a deeply personal layer to the public response.

Where news reports speak to facts and figures, the image speaks to something more human: a little boy who, like any child, carried within him dreams, potential and an entire future waiting to unfold.

For his family, no words can adequately capture the magnitude of their loss.

The photograph now stands as a quiet but powerful tribute to the life Javits deserved to live, and a reminder to all who see it that behind every tragedy is a person whose story matters.

Strange incident at Javits' vigil sparks concern

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the unusual incident at the vigil for 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, where candles scattered at the spot where he died.

A mourner said it was the second time the candles had moved in the same way, prompting speculation online about the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh