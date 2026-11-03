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Javits Frimpong's Classmates Storm New York Streets to Demand Justice Over His Death
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Javits Frimpong's Classmates Storm New York Streets to Demand Justice Over His Death

by  Blessed Antwi
2 min read
  • Javits Frimpong's classmates in New York have staged a protest demanding justice following his tragic death
  • The students marched through the streets, calling for stronger measures to protect children against bullying and gun violence
  • The 15-year-old Ghanaian boy was fatally shot on October 29, 2026, while making his way to school in the Bronx

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Classmates of the late 15-year-old Ghanaian student, Javits Frimpong, have taken to the streets of New York to demand justice following his tragic shooting.

Ghana, New York, Justice, Javits Frimpong, Bronx
Emotional scenes as Javits Frimpong's classmates march through New York. Image credit: Ameyaw Debrah, Zygote media, Inside Schools
Source: UGC

The emotional demonstration, held on Monday, November 2, 2026, saw students of DreamYard Preparatory School in the Bronx walk out of school to honour their late colleague.

The students chanted Javits' name and demanded stronger measures to protect schoolchildren against bullying and gun violence.

Students demand justice for Javits Frimpong

During the demonstration, visibly emotional students expressed their frustration over the teenager's death and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Read also

“We failed him”: Tears as late Javits Frimpong's last words in his diary surface

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Several carried placards bearing messages such as "Justice for Javits" and "Forever 15", while others demanded safer environments for students.

Watch the X video below:

One grieving student told CBS News that schools should be places where children feel protected.

The student said:

"Honestly, it's such a struggle that we have to come to school every day, fear for our lives."

Others remembered Javits as a cheerful individual who enjoyed spending time with his friends and making people laugh.

Police investigate Javits Frimpong's shooting

Javits was shot on Thursday, October 29, 2026, near Crotona Park while heading to school.

His father, Thomas Frimpong, previously disclosed that his son had complained about bullying, resulting in the suspension of two students.

Watch another X video below:

However, police have yet to establish whether the alleged bullying was connected to his death.

Investigators are searching for three teenage boys believed to be connected to the shooting, with no arrests announced as of November 2.

Read also

Javits' death: US Congressman Ritchie Torres joins mourners at Bronx vigil

The tragedy has sparked widespread grief among Ghanaians at home and abroad, with growing calls for justice and improved student safety.

Little girl drops speech after Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a young African girl whose emotional speech addressed how Black people are treated in the United States following the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong.

Her words have resonated amid calls for justice and growing concern about the safety of young African immigrants in America.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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