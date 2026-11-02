Javits Frimpong's former school, Adisadel College, has paid tribute following his tragic death in the US

The 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager was fatally shot in the Bronx, New York, on October 29

The Santaclausian fraternity has mourned Javits, describing him as a gem and extending heartfelt condolences to his family

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The Adisadel College old students' fraternity has mourned the death of Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager who was shot dead in the Bronx, New York, on October 29, 2026.

The teenager, who relocated to the United States about a year ago, was a former student of the Cape Coast-based school, where he reportedly spent two terms in Jubilee House.

Adisadel old students pay tribute to Javits

In an emotional tribute shared on social media by Up Santa, a platform associated with the school's old students, the fraternity expressed sadness over the teenager's untimely passing.

The group shared a photograph of Javits in his Adisadel College uniform, standing in front of the school's emblem.

The tribute read.

"We mourn the untimely passing of Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, who tragically lost his life in a fatal shooting in the Bronx on October 29, just a year after leaving Ghana."

Check the X post below:

The group extended its condolences to his grieving family, adding: "The Santaclausian fraternity bids his family heartfelt condolences. We have lost a gem."

Javits Frimpong shot dead in Bronx

Javits was reportedly walking to school on Thursday, October 29, when he was shot in the abdomen near East 171st Street and Crotona Place in the Bronx.

He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

His father, Thomas Frimpong, subsequently disclosed that his son had previously complained about being bullied by other students at his school.

Check out the TikTok post below:

The teenager's death has sparked widespread grief among Ghanaians both at home and abroad, with calls for justice for the bereaved family.

Jay Ghartey pays tribute to Javits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian-American singer Jay Ghartey’s visit to the Bronx site where 15-year-old Javits Frimpong died, and the memorial left by mourners.

Frimpong was killed while travelling to school, prompting grief and calls for justice across the Ghanaian community. A “Justice for Javits” poster and lit candles now mark the site as authorities search for three teenage suspects.

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Source: YEN.com.gh