Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak disclosed the figures during the parliamentary debate on the 2027 Budget

The Traffitech system, launched in November 2026, uses technology to detect violations and enforce road safety regulations

Muntaka said road crash figures declined in the first week of November compared with previous corresponding periods

The newly introduced Traffitech road safety system recorded 13,699 traffic offences in its first week of operation, with fines totalling close to GH¢4 million, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has revealed.

The Traffitech system, launched in November 2026, uses technology to detect violations and enforce road safety regulations. Credit: Horacio Villalobos

Source: Getty Images

3News reported that the minister made the disclosure during the parliamentary debate on the 2027 Budget, citing the figures as early evidence that the technology-driven enforcement system was already making an impact on Ghanaian roads.

Addressing Parliament, Muntaka said the volume of infractions detected within just one week underscored how widespread non-compliance with road traffic regulations had become, while also demonstrating the system's capacity to enforce the rules at scale.

"Speaker, today we have just introduced, in just this month, what we call the TrafficTech, just to help reduce the carnage that we see on our roads. at the first week—at the end of the first week alone—the traffic infractions were 13,699, meaning that people were fined almost 4 million Ghana cedis in just one week," he said.

The Traffitech system was launched in November 2026 as part of a broader government push to tighten traffic law enforcement, improve driver compliance and bring down the number of fatalities on Ghana's roads.

Road crashes decline in first week of Traffitech

Beyond the fines, Muntaka pointed to what he described as an immediate safety dividend.

He said road crash figures for the first week of November showed a decline compared with corresponding periods from previous years, marking the first such reduction in that timeframe.

The minister expressed confidence that sustained use of the Traffitech system would drive lasting improvements in road user behaviour and contribute to fewer deaths and injuries on Ghanaian roads.

The system works by using technology to detect and document traffic violations, enabling automated enforcement rather than relying solely on physical police presence at key points.

TraffiTech-GH speed camera locations mapped by drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that drivers mapped more than 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi using the Glydr app.

But with many cameras mounted in police vehicles or set up on tripods, the crowd-sourced map is only a guide—and drivers could encounter a camera almost anywhere.

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Source: YEN.com.gh