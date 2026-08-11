The Commercial Division of the High Court in Accra dismissed Nana Kwame Bediako's application on July 27, 2026, and awarded costs against him

Cola Holdings Limited obtained a $14,928,314.70 judgment from an English High Court, which was registered in Ghana in May 2025

The ruling comes after the High Court earlier granted Cola Holdings police assistance to take possession of a property linked to Cheddar

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The High Court in Accra has thrown out an application by businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, which sought to prevent UK-based Cola Holdings Limited from enforcing a $14.9 million judgment against him.

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar’s, bid to stop the Cola Holdings judgment enforcement is rejected by the High Court. Image credit: Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar

Source: Twitter

According to a report by Myjoyonline, Justice Doris Awuah Dabanka-Bekoe of the Commercial Division presided over the July 27, 2026 ruling, which rejected the application and ordered Cheddar to pay costs of GH¢20,000.

Why Cheddar sought to block enforcement

Cheddar's legal team, led by lawyer Bobby Banson, had argued that enforcement should be halted while an appeal against an earlier court decision remained pending.

The businessman also contended that the judgment stemmed from a corporate loan arrangement rather than a personal liability, and therefore should not be executed against him individually.

The judgment in question was secured by Cola Holdings from an English High Court and subsequently registered in Ghana on May 20, 2025.

It orders Cheddar to pay $14,928,314.70, plus interest and associated costs.

The dispute has its roots in a Deed of Indemnity that Cheddar signed in connection with loan repayments involving Kensington Residential Partners 1 Ltd, a company in which he and Azad Cola hold interests.

Cola Holdings had guaranteed a loan from the International Finance Corporation on behalf of the borrower.

When the borrower defaulted, Cola Holdings settled the debt and subsequently pursued Cheddar for reimbursement under the terms of that agreement.

Court rejects Cheddar's grounds for injunction

Justice Dabanka-Bekoe found that Cheddar's arguments did not meet the legal threshold required to justify suspending the judgment's execution.

The court specifically addressed his grounds for appeal, which included concerns about the currency of the debt, the applicable interest rate and public policy considerations, ruling that none of these rose to the level needed to grant an injunction.

The court also dismissed the claim that Cola Holdings held no traceable assets in Ghana, pointing out that the company had registered security interests over properties and assets within the country.

The July 27 ruling follows an earlier decision in the same month in which the High Court granted Cola Holdings and its appointed receiver police assistance to take over No. 1 Oxford Street Hotel in Osu, a property associated with Cheddar.

The businessman is understood to be pursuing further legal avenues as the matter over the judgment and its enforcement remains ongoing.

The X post announcing Cheddar's legal setback is below.

Heavy police at Cheddar's Oxford Street hotel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Police Service has reportedly deployed heavy security at Nana Kwame Bediako's No. 1 Oxford Street property in Accra.

The enforcement action follows a High Court order linked to an alleged US$24.9 million debt owed to UK-based Cola Holdings Limited.

Management of the property has reportedly disputed the validity of the court order, creating a standoff at the site.

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Source: YEN.com.gh