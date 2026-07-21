Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar Denies New Force’s Alleged Ties With Base Movement

The New Force issued a press release on July 20, 2026 firmly rejecting claims of any connection with the Base Movement

The movement stated that neither it nor its founder Nana Kwame Bediako holds any partnership, endorsement or formal ties with the group

The New Force urged the public and media to rely only on its official platforms for accurate information about the movement

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The New Force has categorically denied any association with the Base Movement, describing suggestions of a link between the two organisations as unfounded and urging the public to disregard them entirely.

In a press release dated July 20, 2026, the movement stated that neither it nor its founder and leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, maintains any form of partnership, collaboration, endorsement or formal relationship with the Base Movement.

Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar denies his New Force’s alleged ties with the Base Movement. Photo credit: Nana Kwame Bediako/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The New Force rejects association Base Movement

The statement issued by Nana Kwame Bediako said the clarification was prompted by public commentary and enquiries that had given rise to a false impression of a connection between the two groups.

"The New Force states unequivocally that any claims, publications, or activities suggesting such an association are inaccurate and must be disregarded," the press release read.

The movement traced its position back to its founding principles, stating it has functioned independently since inception, guided by a vision centred on a united, prosperous and transformational Ghana built on principled leadership, innovation and integrity.

Beyond rejecting the association, the movement used the statement to address how it communicates with the public.

It called on citizens, stakeholders and media organisations to consult only its verified and sanctioned platforms for information, warning that content circulating outside those channels should not be taken as representative of the movement's positions.

The New Force further reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, framing its core mission around citizen empowerment and national development.

The statement concluded with a pledge to uphold the standards of leadership it says will inspire a better Ghana.

Read the statement on Facebook below:

22-year-old eyeing Manhyia South seat

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Nana Agyeiwaa Baffoe-Bonnie Michaels, 22, declared her intention to contest the Manhyia South seat under the Base Movement Ghana.

The law student cited youth unemployment, poor roads, weak healthcare, and digital exclusion among 12 key issues facing the constituency.

Michaels pledged to create youth jobs, empower female entrepreneurs, and work with traditional leaders to develop the area.

Source: YEN.com.gh