Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu updated Parliament on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, on the investigation into Obuasi SHTS headmaster Zakaria Abdulai

The minister disclosed that a prima facie case has been established against the interdicted headmaster, hinting at possible prosecution

19 students made allegations in the case, which both a ministerial committee and the Ghana Police CID are separately investigating

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Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu told Parliament on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, that the investigation into the conduct of Obuasi Senior High Technical School headmaster Zakaria Abdulai is nearing its final stages.

Obuasi SHTS headmaster case: Haruna Iddrisu gives a fresh update as he hints at prosecution. Image credit: Haruna Iddrisu, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Addressing lawmakers, Iddrisu disclosed that the ministerial committee set up to look into the allegations against Abdulai has completed roughly 85% of its work, signalling that the case may soon enter a new phase.

Investigation committee nears completion

The committee was constituted on October 14 and has since made considerable headway.

Haruna Iddrisu told Parliament that evidence gathered in the course of the probe has been sufficient to establish a prima facie case against the headmaster.

While that finding does not constitute a conviction, it does open the door to formal prosecution through the appropriate legal channels.

Separately, the Ghana Police Service's Criminal Investigations Department is conducting its own independent probe to determine what legal action, if any, is warranted.

Abdulai was interdicted earlier following allegations made by students of the school, a development that drew significant public scrutiny and prompted swift action from education authorities.

19 students involved in the case

A notable detail from the minister's parliamentary briefing was the number of students who have come forward.

Reports indicate that 19 students have made allegations in connection with the case, a figure that has drawn the attention of both education authorities and security agencies.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin also weighed in on the matter, issuing a caution to politicians against any attempt to interfere in the investigation or shield the headmaster from accountability.

Ghanaians are now watching closely as the committee wraps up its work and authorities determine the next steps in the Obuasi SHTS case.

The Facebook video of Haruna Iddrisu sharing the update is below.

Haruna pledges protection for journalists in Obuasi case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu’s pledge to protect journalists and whistleblowers connected to the Obuasi SHTS case, including investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

The promise comes as one student complainant has withdrawn her complaint, and a second is reportedly facing pressure to do the same.

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Source: YEN.com.gh