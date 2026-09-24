The Bank of Ghana announced a new series of Ghana cedi banknotes called the Heritage Series, featuring enhanced security and modern designs

Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama confirmed the Heritage Series launch date at the end of the 132nd MPC meeting on September 24, 2026

The Bank of Ghana clarified that existing Ghana cedi banknotes will remain legal tender and co-circulate with the new Heritage Series

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) will introduce a redesigned series of Ghana cedi banknotes, named the Heritage Series, on November 3, 2026, at the Bank Square in Accra.

Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama made the announcement following the conclusion of the 132nd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

The Bank of Ghana announced a new series of Ghana cedi banknotes called the Heritage Series, featuring enhanced security and modern designs. Credit: Bloomberg Creative

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He noted that existing cedi banknote designs have been in circulation for over two decades, and that advances in technology and security standards make periodic modernisation both necessary and prudent.

The new banknotes will incorporate stronger anti-counterfeiting features, improved durability to withstand extended circulation, and updated designs intended to celebrate Ghana's cultural identity and national aspirations.

"The upgraded banknotes incorporate enhanced security features, improved durability, and modern designs that reflect Ghana's heritage and Ghana's aspirations," Dr Asiama said.

He added that the Heritage Series will also serve as a platform to honour Ghanaian national heroes and highlight elements of the country's history and identity, positioning the currency as a reflection of national pride alongside its functional role.

Existing Notes Remain Legal Tender

Dr Asiama was direct in addressing any concern that the introduction of the Heritage Series would render current banknotes obsolete. The existing notes will remain valid and will circulate alongside the new series once introduced.

"There is no need for the public to rush to exchange or to withdraw existing notes solely because of the introduction of the new Heritage Series," he said.

The Governor also used the occasion to appeal to the public, businesses, traders and financial institutions to handle banknotes with care.

He urged Ghanaians to avoid crumpling, writing on, stapling or using currency for decorative purposes such as money bouquets and spraying at events.

Cedi maintains position among best African currencies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's cedi has established itself as one of Africa's top-performing currencies in 2026, buoyed by a rise in foreign currency inflows and renewed confidence in the country's financial markets, according to data from the Forbes currency calculator.

The cedi's gains place Ghana among a select group of African nations whose currencies have held firm or appreciated against the US dollar this year, reflecting broader improvements in macroeconomic conditions across parts of the continent.

The cedi maintained its position from the ranking at the end of May 2026, though the cedi has lost some ground on the US dollar.

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Source: YEN.com.gh