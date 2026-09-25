Jackson K Bentum took to Facebook on September 25, 2026, to share his confusion over reports surrounding the death of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere

The Ghanaian movie producer questioned how the suspected killer could allegedly drive the deceased's car to church and worship normally after the incident

A suspect identified as Phil has been named as the alleged mastermind, with at least three people reportedly taken into custody

Ghanaian movie producer Jackson K Bentum has weighed in on the death of popular Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, known widely as Terry or Dinero, raising pointed questions about conscience, faith and human behaviour in a Facebook post on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Jackson K. Bentum reacts to Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere's murder case. Image credit: Jackson K. Bentum, Gossip24TV

Source: Facebook

Bentum said he had been following reports about the case closely and found himself genuinely baffled by one particular claim circulating online — that the suspect allegedly involved in Nana Yaw Kyere's death had driven the deceased's car to church and participated in worship as though nothing had happened.

Jackson K Bentum questions religion and conscience

Writing in his own words, the movie producer said he struggled to wrap his head around how someone who had allegedly committed such a serious offence could walk into a place of worship, sing, pray and behave completely normally.

Jackson K Bentum was careful to stress that his comments were not an attack on religious people or the church as an institution.

Instead, he framed his post as a personal expression of confusion, acknowledging that some people might take offence at him raising the issue at all but insisting he was simply responding to what the reports were saying.

His reaction comes as more details emerge following the discovery of Nana Yaw Kyere's body in Teshie on Thursday, September 24, 2026, several days after he was reported missing.

Background on Nana Yaw Kyere's murder case

A suspect named Phil has been identified in reports as the alleged mastermind behind the killing.

According to a close friend cited in those reports, Phil reportedly confessed during police questioning. He has also been described as a church member who allegedly posed as a soldier.

At least three suspects are said to be in custody at this stage, and Kyere's Honda Civic has been recovered by authorities.

The claim that Phil drove the car to church after the alleged incident remains part of the wider rumours and reports circulating as police investigations continue.

The Facebook post of Jackson K Bentum is below.

Woyeje reacts to Circle phone dealer's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Woyeje took to Instagram on Thursday, September 24, 2026, to react to the reported death of the Circle phone dealer.

The media personality disclosed how some humans can be very wicked.

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Source: YEN.com.gh