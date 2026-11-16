The Ghana Education Trust Fund has opened applications for its 2026/2027 local scholarship programme, offering financial assistance to eligible Ghanaian tertiary students

Students pursuing diploma, HND, bachelor's degree, master's and PhD programmes at accredited institutions in Ghana are eligible to apply, subject to the scholarship requirements

Applications opened on October 5 and are scheduled to close on November 27, 2026, with interested students required to submit their forms through the official GETFund portal

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The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has announced scholarship opportunities for Ghanaian students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic year.

GETFund scholarship 2026/2027: Documents needed and how to submit your application. Image credit: Ghana Education Trust fund, Freepik

Source: UGC

The initiative seeks to provide financial assistance to eligible students studying at accredited tertiary institutions across the country, helping beneficiaries meet the cost of their education.

According to GETFund, applications officially opened on Monday, October 5, 2026, and will close on Friday, November 27, 2026.

Interested students have been encouraged to complete their applications ahead of the deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties.

Who qualifies for GETFund scholarships?

The scholarship programme covers two main categories of tertiary education.

The undergraduate category is available to eligible students pursuing diploma, Higher National Diploma (HND) and bachelor's degree programmes.

The postgraduate category, meanwhile, supports students undertaking master's and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes at recognised institutions in Ghana.

Applicants must satisfy the relevant eligibility conditions and provide accurate information about their educational background.

GETFund's application guidance identifies supporting documents such as admission letters, academic certificates, transcripts and valid identification documents, including the Ghana Card.

Proof of financial need and additional documents may also be required, depending on the applicant's circumstances and scholarship category.

The Fund's published guidance indicates that local scholarship support covers tuition fees. However, applicants should check their specific award conditions before assuming that other educational expenses will be covered.

How to apply for GETFund scholarship

Eligible students can submit their applications online through the official GETFund scholarship portal at https://scholarships.getfund.gov.gh/.

Applicants should follow these steps:

Visit the official GETFund scholarship website and create an applicant account or log in to an existing account Select the appropriate undergraduate or postgraduate scholarship category Complete the online application form with the required personal and academic information Upload clear scanned copies of all supporting documents requested for the selected category Review the information carefully before submitting the completed application

GETFund has explained that applications will undergo vetting and shortlisting, after which successful candidates will be contacted directly.

The Fund has also cautioned applicants against using unofficial channels, stressing that applications submitted outside its designated scholarship portal will not be processed.

Students are therefore encouraged to monitor their registered email addresses and telephone numbers for official communication.

The application deadline is Friday, November 27, 2026.

Bristol University offers foreigners 2027 scholarships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Bristol had opened applications for its Think Big Scholarship programme.

The programme provides international students with the opportunity to receive up to £26,000 towards tuition fees for courses beginning in September 2027.

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Source: YEN.com.gh