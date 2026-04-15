Scholarship opportunities have been made available for Ghanaians desirous of pursuing further studies outside the country

GETFund has announced that it is accepting applications for its fully funded government scholarships

Ghanaians have given their views on the announcement by GETFund, showing interest in being part of the programme

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The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has opened applications for its foreign postgraduate scholarships for Ghanaians.

The scholarship offers a fully funded opportunity for Ghanaians to pursue Master’s or PhD studies abroad for the 2026/2027 academic year.

GETFund opens scholarship opportunities for Ghanaian students to study abroad Photo credit: Maskot/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

GETFund, on its website, announced that the application opening date commenced on April 13, 2026, and is set to close on April 30, 2026.

“The Ghana Education Trust Fund is accepting applications for postgraduate programmes for the award of foreign scholarships for the 2026/2027 academic year. The effective opening date for applications is 13th April 2026 and the closing date for applications is 30th April 2026”, a statement on its website read.

Application process for GETFund scholarship

GETFund, in a bid to ensure that more people can apply for the scholarship, has outlined steps applicants are expected to follow:

First, applicants must go to the GETFund scholarship portal to complete an online application form.

The next step is for applicants to submit all relevant information for vetting and shortlisting.

Thirdly, applicants who are shortlisted will be contacted after vetting processes are completed.

"GETFund has also assured all Ghanaians who desire to study abroad to endeavour to apply for the scholarship. The Fund encourages all qualified candidates to take advantage of this opportunity and ensure that their submissions are timely and complete to facilitate a smooth evaluation process".

It also assured all applicants of fairness throughout the entire process.

"GETFund emphasizes that all correspondence regarding the scholarship will be conducted exclusively between the Fund and applicants through official channels. Applications will only be accepted via the designated online portal, reinforcing the Fund’s commitment to efficiency, transparency, and fairness."

Ghanaians eager to study for postgraduate urged to apply for GETFund Photo credit: Ministry of Education GH/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

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Reactions to GETFund Scholarships

Ghanaians on social media have taken to social media to share their views on the announcement of the initiative.

Chacha stated:

"With all due respect, if you’re serious about giving us information, just say everything in the video before posting. Us coming to comment ‘how’ before giving us the procedure just doesn’t make sense. Thank you."

ELISHA YAW stated:

"Undergraduate koraa we applied long ago and it’s still under review for almost two months now."

Annan stated:

“Can’t the money be used to expand the universities so that Master’s programmes can be done here, and if possible, fund the candidates?”

Rikiboy asked:

“I hope there’s no politics involved. I ask in peace, please, but how?”

Changes made to Mahama’s No-Academic-Fee Policy

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the government would no longer refund fees to university students as part of the “No-Academic-Fee” policy.

Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Apaak explained that the funds would instead be credited toward second-year tuition fees.

This approach, the government claimed, would ensure accountability and avoid logistical challenges.

Source: YEN.com.gh