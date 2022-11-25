The beautiful wife of Akufo-Addo's executive secretary Femi Asante is on our style radar for this week

Femi Asante is one of the respected female game changers with a unique fashion sense as she turns heads at every private and public event

The stylish business mogul is the group chief executive officer of a hospitality company in the Greater Accra Region

Ghanaian businesswoman Femi Asante is closing a lot of business deals with her expertise, confidence, and stylish looks.

The group chief executive officer of a hospitality company in Ghana invests in her looks as she works hard to put her company on the world map.

Femi Asante has a signature hairstyle that matches all her elegant looks as seen on her Instagram. The activist married President Akufo-Addo's executive secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo in 2020 with some dignitaries in attendance.

Femi Asante and Nana Bediatuo Asante rock designer looks in this collage.

Source: Instagram

Here are five stylish photos of Femi Asante in tailor-made dresses

1. Femi Asante stuns in white dress

The business executive Femi Asante looked magnificent in an exquisite lace dress. The form-fitting dress was styled with unique pieces of jewelry and quality leather Gucci bag that matched perfectly with her strappy heels.

Looking stunning in her short blond hairstyle, Femi wore subtle makeup and trendy sunglasses as she stepped out.

2. Femi Asante celebrates thirty eightieth birthday with beautiful photos

Femi Asante the chief executive officer of Sandbox, a beach club in Ghana, celebrated her thirty-eightieth birthday in a lemon green custom-made dress.

The beautiful turtleneck dress was styled with designer shoes and a matching jewelry set.

3. Femi Asante rocks bob hairstyle in new photo

The affable personality changed her usually short hairstyle to a black shoulder-level lob style. She wore a white long dress styled with a piece of expensive jewelry with smiling infectiously at the

4. Femi Asante celebrates 2022 international women's day in a lace dress

Nana Bediatuo Asante's wife Femi Asante operates a non-governmental agenda that provides legal representation and offers skills training and mental health support to incarcerated persons in Ghana.

She looked regal in a figure-hugging lace dress with puff sleeves while sitting in a single antique chair. Femi Asante wore one of her favorite gold watches and jewelry for the photoshoot.

5. Femi Asante and Nana Bediatuo celebrate their wedding anniversary with an adorable photo

The happy couple Femi and Nana Bediatuo inspired us with their looks as they marked a milestone in their marriage.

Nana Bediatuo wore a long-sleeve silk shirt and matching white trousers while his lovely wife slayed in a billowing-sleeve dress.

Akufo-Addo's secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo marries Femi

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the plush wedding of Nana Asante Bediatuo who married Mary Olufemi Adetola, his true love.

On Saturday, December 26, the secretary to Ghana's president and his fiancée were married in an opulent traditional ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the Saint Francis Cottage, Anoff-Nsawam in the Eastern Region

