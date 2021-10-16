A beautiful teen model in Ghana called Yacoba has celebrated her 15th birthday in stunning pictures

The young lady was discovered by the Afi Antonio Foundation together with other good-looking children living with autism

The birthday photos have been causing traffic on social media and YEN.com.gh gathered some interesting reactions

Yacoba Tete-Marmon, a beautiful Ghanaian girl living with autism who was discovered by the Afi Antonio Foundation has celebrated her 15th birthday.

The young lady's pictures that were shared on the personal Facebook handle of the popular philanthropist, Afi Antonio, has been amassing numerous reactions on the social media platform.

In the series of photos, the stunning damsel was seen in different outfits and settings beaming with an equal measure of extreme elegance in each case.

YEN.com.gh went straight into the comment section and has been able to gather some of the interesting reactions that viewers of the photos on Facebook had to express.

Jessica Morgan mentioned:

She is such a a stunning young lady. I pray this new year opens new doors and numerous opportunities for her.

Saadia Bobtoya wished the young lady a glorious day and also used to the opportunity to describe how she was looking:

Happy bday to her. Looking gorgeous!

Benjamin Nii-Lartey Ayiku could not mince words when he wanted to comment on how beautiful the 15-year-old autistic model was looking:

Absolutely gorgeous!!!

How Yacoba and other autistic models met the first lady

Several months ago, three beautiful Ghanaian models Nana Yaa, Yacoba and Maame B, all living with autism, who were trained by the founder of Afi Antonio Foundation paid a courtesy call on Ghana's First Lady Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo at her office.

Information gathered by YEN.com.gh indicates that the group, including the parents of the models, led by founder Afi Antonio was warmly welcomed by Mrs. Akufo-Addo as she spent quality time with them.

Afi used the opportunity to explain the exploits of the Foundation and invited the first lady to the Pan African Congress on Autism (PACA) as well as the 2nd edition of Autism Talent Show which would both be held in April 2020.

