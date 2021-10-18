Evangelist Patricia Asiedu formerly known as Nana Agradaa is a year older today

The traditional priestess now turned woman of God took to the Gram to celebrate her big day

She was seen posing in a number of stunning photos in her plush living room

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu who used to be famed as Nana Agradaa is a year older today, October 18, 2021, and she has taken to social media to celebrate the big day.

To mark the occasion, Nana Agradaa blessed her Instagram page with many photos and videos showing her excitement and appreciation.

She was seen wearing different ball gowns as she posed in many photos in her plush gold-themed living room - the "HQ" of most of her videos and photos.

Evangelist Mama Pat. Source: Instagram/evang_mama_pat

Source: Instagram

The first photo of the day appeared to have been posted at the stroke of dawn on October 18 as the former traditional priestess could not wait to celebrate her day.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nana Agradaa, who now goes by the name Evangelist Mama Pat, was all smiles as she thanked God for adding another year to her years on earth.

After posting one of the photos, Evangelist Mama Pat captioned it: "Happy birthday. Thank you Jesus"

She captioned the rest of her birthday photos with cake and fire emojis as her followers reacted in the comment section.

nananana9385 came in with the comment: "Happy birthday to u Sweetie Stay bless"

mrs_karikari_amanfo also wrote: "Blessed birthday mama"

eagle_royal_squad had this to say: "You are blessed Mama Pat. It's your day, enjoy it. We aboooooozigi fans love you so much."

giftme_ghana commented: "Happy birthday Queen of Queens".

Meanwhile, leading Ghanaian media personality, Fadda Dickson Narh, has reacted to some vile words thrown his way by comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, known publicly as Funny Face.

Fadda Dickson who shared a photo from his vacation in faraway Germany, indicated that he was not going to let some vile words stop him from helping people.

The Despite Media boss was seen in a photo dressed in all black designer wear as he dropped some words on the Gram.

Source: Yen