Ghanaians on LinkedIn are celebrating a gentleman called Clement Amponsah who has just been enrolled at Oxford University

The world-renowned institution is regarded the number one in the world currently

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and compiled some of the heartwarming reactions Ghanaians shared

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A smart young called Clement Amponsah who graduated from the University Ghana has celebrated getting enrolled in Oxford University, which is currently ranked as the best in the entire world, at timeshighereducation.com.

On his LinkedIn handle, Clement indicated that on Saturday October 16, 2021, he matriculated at the prestigious University of Oxford and has officially become a student.

"I am grateful to God and everyone who supported me to this height. I look forward to the opportunities and challenges studying in this renowned university would bring. I’m officially not here to take part, I’m here to take over!! Can’t wait for my graduation in 2023!" he said.

Brilliant Ghanaian who got enrolled in Oxford Photo credit: Clement Amponsah

Source: UGC

Heartwarming social media reactions

Lots of Ghanaians have been celebrating the young man on his exciting achievement.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr. Sunil John hailed the young man saying:

Congratulations Clement. I always wanted to study there but my circumstances didnot allow me. But now I know a friend who is a student there. All the best and looking forward to meeting you online in Sunday October 24th.

Mary Cynthia Silas who works as a sales and marketing specialist mentioned:

Best of luck congratulations Clement Amponsah

Chidinma Osonwa-Paul said she was convinced he will make it:

Congratulations Clement Amponsah. Rooting for you!

Another Ghanaian studying at Oxford

In an equally exciting story, a young man in Ghana identified as Roland Azuvugu has obtained admission at Oxford University to study an MSc in Environmental Change and Management but has no means to afford it.

Roland Azuvugu is a man from a humble beginning in Ghana who strived to obtain a place for himself on the academic ladder of success.

A personal friend to Roland named Philemon Gyasi-Antwi who recounted portions of his story on Facebook indicated that the smart gentleman obtained a first-class in Petroleum Engineering from KNUST.

Source: Yen