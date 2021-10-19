Clement Amponsah: Brilliant Ghanaian man Enrolled in Oxford, the World's Best University
- Ghanaians on LinkedIn are celebrating a gentleman called Clement Amponsah who has just been enrolled at Oxford University
- The world-renowned institution is regarded the number one in the world currently
- YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and compiled some of the heartwarming reactions Ghanaians shared
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
A smart young called Clement Amponsah who graduated from the University Ghana has celebrated getting enrolled in Oxford University, which is currently ranked as the best in the entire world, at timeshighereducation.com.
On his LinkedIn handle, Clement indicated that on Saturday October 16, 2021, he matriculated at the prestigious University of Oxford and has officially become a student.
"I am grateful to God and everyone who supported me to this height. I look forward to the opportunities and challenges studying in this renowned university would bring. I’m officially not here to take part, I’m here to take over!! Can’t wait for my graduation in 2023!" he said.
Heartwarming social media reactions
Lots of Ghanaians have been celebrating the young man on his exciting achievement.
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Dr. Sunil John hailed the young man saying:
Congratulations Clement. I always wanted to study there but my circumstances didnot allow me. But now I know a friend who is a student there. All the best and looking forward to meeting you online in Sunday October 24th.
Mary Cynthia Silas who works as a sales and marketing specialist mentioned:
Best of luck congratulations Clement Amponsah
Chidinma Osonwa-Paul said she was convinced he will make it:
Congratulations Clement Amponsah. Rooting for you!
Another Ghanaian studying at Oxford
In an equally exciting story, a young man in Ghana identified as Roland Azuvugu has obtained admission at Oxford University to study an MSc in Environmental Change and Management but has no means to afford it.
Roland Azuvugu is a man from a humble beginning in Ghana who strived to obtain a place for himself on the academic ladder of success.
A personal friend to Roland named Philemon Gyasi-Antwi who recounted portions of his story on Facebook indicated that the smart gentleman obtained a first-class in Petroleum Engineering from KNUST.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen