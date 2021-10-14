A young motorcycle okada rider has been massively rewarded after returning the money he found on a highway

Emmanuel Tolue heard the announcement of the missing money on radio and called to return it to the owner

He received a sum of Ghc9,115 for his act of kindness

A publication by BBC News on October 13, 2021, reports that a kind young man by the name, Emmanuel Tolue chose to return a sum of Ghc303,309 (£37,000) he found on a highway.

The report shared that Emmanuel came across the money wrapped in a plastic bag and picked it up.

He soon heard a radio announcement about the missing money and decided to return it.

The young man called the owner of the money and informed her he has the money.

As a reward, the kind Okada rider was presented with a sum of Ghc9,115 ($,1500) by the owner.

Emmanuel has since become a national hero, BBC reported.

Still on acts of kindness, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 55-year-old man, Billy Ray Harri, who used to ask for money by the roadside one day happened to come across a diamond ring worth Ghc24,000 but decided to return it to the rightful owner and was massively rewarded in the end.

According to a publication by Today.com, Billy, who was previously homeless, received some coins from a passer-by who happened to have an engagement ring on. The ring according to the publication, accidentally dropped in the cup Billy was holding.

Realising what the lady had left in his cup, Billy's first intention was to sell it and keep the money for himself. He got the ring appraised for a whooping Ghc24,000. On second thought, the elderly man decided to find the whereabouts of the ring owner and return it.

Upon finding her location and handing over the ring, the lady along with her partner were impressed with Billy's act of kindness and decided to reward him in return.

The couple started a fund to help raise money for the man.

"We set the goal for Ghc6,000", they told Today but they ended up raising over Ghc1.4 million for Billy.

The couple expressed their appreciation to Billy and handed the money over to him.

