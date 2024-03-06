Kumasi-based road contractor Kofi Job has reportedly added some trucks to his fleet

A video shows some of the new vehicles, said to be about 300 in number, plying an untarred road at top speeds

A young man was heard in the video singing praises for Kofi Job, leading to many reactions online

Kofi Job Gyasi, the renowned Ghanaian road contractor, has sparked a social media frenzy after reportedly acquiring 300 heavy-duty trucks.

Kofi Job, the CEO of Kofi Job Company Limited, is reported to have added the trucks to his road construction equipment in one instance.

A video sighted on Tiktok captures the impressive convoy of trucks racing at top speed on a dusty road, headed towards Kofi Job Construction Firm's garage in Kumasi.

In the viral clip, a group of young men can be heard enthusiastically praising the wealthy contractor. While one could not count 300 vehicles in the video, many trucks were in the convoy. The caption on the video also suggested that there were 300 new trucks.

How much might have gone into purchasing these vehicles for Kofi Job Company is unknown. However, checks on the internet indicate that such vehicles cost around $50,000 or more.

Netizens react to video of Kofi Job's new trucks

The video of the new trucks has triggered reactions online. Many praised the hypeman in the video for being genuinely happy for another man's success.

Officialkoko said:

When I was in Ghana we were his personal engineers 2021 he bought 300 Tipa trucks

torkubenjamin said:

The hype man de3 kofi job for dash am one of the trucks

Kofi vampire ️ said:

kofi is the richest road contractor in Ghana

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts 100 new trucks he purchased

Meanwhile, another prominent Ghanaian contractor, Ibrahim Mahama, recently flaunted over 100 trucks in a video.

According to the Engineers and Planners CEO, the trucks would be increased to 200 in the next few months.

The purchase of the trucks came on the back of the acquisition of a GHC60 million Liebherr excavator which was dedicated to the memory of his mother Daavi Joyce Tamakloe.

