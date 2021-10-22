A young Ghanaian man has recently shared how he moved from a security man at a mall to owning one of the biggest restaurants in the same mall

Akenten revealed that he also worked as a dishwasher in a restaurant called Lord of the Wings until he saved up to start his own restaurant

The West Hills Mall and the Kumasi mall are the two branches Kent's Cup is located

An industrious Ghanaian man named Akenten has granted an interview with Odame Asare where he shared his journey to owning one of the biggest Restaurants at the West Hills Mall.

Narrating his story, Akenten shared that he started as a security man at the West Hills mall and from there he moved to a Restaurant called Lord of the Wings to work as a cleaner.

Prior to working at the mall, he had a carpentry business which he later joggled with the dish washing job on a part-time basis.

He got the opportunity to work at a cafe shop where he was trained in cafe making and given a certificate after.

Akenten revealed that he currently has two successful branches of his restaurant, Kent's Cup at the West Hills Mall and the Kumasi Mall.

He shared that he has close to 30 employees.

The young man shared that his furniture business has also been flourishing.

