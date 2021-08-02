The 24-year-old has caused many waves on social media after many found out he is a CEO

Nana Boakye has over 120 employees with 4 branches of his business

From the post, it was revealed that this CEO of Pizzaman in Kumasi completed KNUST with a first-class degree but decided to put that aside to pursue his passion

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

24-year-old Nana Boakye, chief executive officer of Pizzaman chicken and pizza in Kumasi, has left many in disbelief after Zionfelix shared a post about this young man which spelt out what he has been able to accomplish at this age.

In the post, Zionfelix revealed that Nana Boakye completed Kwame Nkrumah Univerity of Science and Technology with first-class honours but decided to pursue his passion as a pizza maker.

He currently has over 120 employees with four pizza joints in Kumasi.

Ghanaians as usual, after hearing this story, hit the comment section with various things to say about the post.

Nana Boakye: 24-years-old CEO of Pizzaman in Kumasi Source: @pizzaman_gh, zionfelix entertainment news

Source: Instagram

Some appeared to be in disbelief whilst others expressed how proud they are of the young man.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

From Daniel Baffoe

1st class doesn’t mean anything. university education prepares us to go out there n think…so u are in your truck..dnt feel disenfranchised

Efo Maka Fui comment;

He force..... The white colour jobs is not the way to go always.... Finding ur path after tertiary education is key.... What will make you rich might not even be what you studied mpo...... Congratulations to him....... These are the kind of things you should be blogging about

Bernard Ofori Philips replied;

The age nooorr ano dey Bab. What of we above dat stated age nooorr, wey we no do anything nooorr na kyer3 se we be asansafuor anaa se sen??. Mese woboa, he's above that wai. I can't kill myself in this life.. Anyway kudos to him

Juxkolme Afiya commented;

24 Sen‍♀️. This ancestor standing there?

From Benjamin Owusu

He might come from a rich home......but basically he is an intelligent and hard-working guy

Nana Kwame Mallet replied;

Very impressive, inspiring and motivating.

View post below;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh has also reported that after Frederick Acheampong resigned as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ashanti Gold, Emmanuel Frimpong, landed the top job.

Emmanuel Frimpong, 24, son of Dr Kweku Frimpong, the majority shareholder of Ashanti Gold took over from Frederick Acheampong who resigned.

Dr Kwaku Frimpong better known as ‘Champion’ appointed his own son Emmanuel Frimpong to succeed Acheampong.

He was appointed together with Roy Arthur, former CEO of B.A United, who will be serving as the Sporting Director for the four times Ghana Premier League Champions.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh